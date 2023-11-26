'You can lead with how well the LA Kings are playing': Colin Cowherd's son receives NHL fans' approval for proposing hockey segment on FS1

American sports personality Colin Cowherd has stirred up excitement among NHL fans with a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter). The post alluded to a potential shift in his upcoming Monday segment on Fox Sports 1, with him possibly leading with hockey even during the peak football season in November.

Cowherd offered a glimpse into his personal life with a picture of him and his son.

The caption to the post read:

"Son loves hockey. Putting pressure on me to lead with it Monday. @GoldenKnights."

This post caught the attention of NHL enthusiasts, sparking a flurry of reactions from fans eager to see the sports commentator dive into the world of hockey.

One fan expressed enthusiasm for the idea, suggesting that Cowherd could kick off the segment by highlighting the impressive performance of the LA Kings.

"Great idea - you can lead with how well the LA Kings are playing!"

Another fan took the opportunity to praise hockey as a family-friendly experience, drawing a stark contrast with the perceived rowdiness of NFL crowds.

"Good for him. The product is great to watch, and the stadium and fans are much more family friendly than the drunk fighting NFL crowd. Playoff hockey is great and there is much more parity in NHL than NFL because it’s not QB dominant almost any team has a real shot to win."

Among the reactions, one fan succinctly commended Cowherd's son, hailing him as "smart."

"smart kid," the wrote.

Another fan commended him, saying,

"Good parenting."

As the anticipation builds for Monday's segment on Fox Sports 1, it is clear that Colin Cowherd's son has successfully piqued the interest of NHL fans.

Colin Cowherd's broadcasting career

Colin Cowherd, a prominent sports broadcaster, faced controversies during his tenure at ESPN Radio, including insensitive remarks and a fallout in 2015 for comments about Dominican baseball players. Despite the setbacks, Cowherd co-hosted SportsNation on ESPN2 from 2009 to 2012.

His departure in 2015 marked a turning point, as he joined Fox Sports, signing a four-year deal. "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" transitioned to Premiere Networks and Fox Sports Radio, maintaining its popularity. Cowherd expanded his role, contributing to Fox NFL Kickoff and co-hosting Speak for Yourself on Fox Sports 1 with Jason Whitlock.