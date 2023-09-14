"You can’t tell wives how to respond" - Ex-Habs exec voices controversial take on Carey Price's wife Angela

Former Montreal Canadiens Senior Vice-President of Communications, Paul Wilson, recently made waves with startling comments regarding Carey Price and his wife Angela. Speaking to BPM Sports radio, Wilson shed light on the challenges the team faced due to Angela Price's active presence on social media.

As per HockeyFeed's translation to English, Wilson's statement highlighted the difficulties Angela's social media activity posed for the organization. He stated:

"When it comes to Carey, with Angela, who is a very active woman on social media, sometimes, she gave us a hard time, in the sense of the things that she revealed."

He continued:

"As an organization, you can’t control what the players say, you can guide them left and right, but they are the ones who make the final call. Moreover, you can’t tell wives how to respond. In Angela’s case, she is a very active person on social networks, she often took positions, which more or less suited us."

These revelations come on the heels of Carey Price's recent press conference. He expressed his willingness to accept a trade of his contract if the Canadiens deemed it necessary due to his ongoing battle with a nagging knee injury.

The spotlight now shifts to Angela Price, prompting anticipation regarding her potential response to this controversy in her manner.

Carey Price's wife Angela reveals Skin Cancer diagnosis

Angela Price recently shared a personal health journey with her followers on Instagram. In a heartfelt post on her Instagram story, Angela disclosed that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

Angela's health revelation unfolded as she recounted her visit to a dermatologist to examine a mole on the inside of her thigh. Initially believed to be a cluster of red blood cells, further examination revealed that it was melanoma, a potentially serious form of skin cancer that had already spread to her lymph nodes.

Angela shared about her health condition on Instagram

Using her blogger and social media influencer platform, Angela shared details of the medical procedure and emphasized the importance of regular check-ups.

While facing such a diagnosis can be daunting, Angela shared some hopeful news, suggesting that she should be able to recover from the condition. Her courage in sharing this deeply personal experience not only raises awareness about skin cancer but also underscores the power of transparency and community support during challenging times.

Carey Price and his support are undoubtedly rallying around her, demonstrating the strength of their bond and love during this difficult period.