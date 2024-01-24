"You'd know about having no playoff success" - Fans clown P.K. Subban for his comment underplaying Edmonton Oilers' 13-game win streak

NHL fans recently took to social media to clown PK Subban after he made comments downplaying the Edmonton Oilers' impressive 13-game win streak. Well, after their win over the Blue Jackets, the Oilers now have 14 consecutive wins.

Previously, the Edmonton Oilers surpassed the Montreal Canadiens as the only Canadian team to have a 12-game win streak by winning 13 consecutive games. It became big news, prompting Subban to comment.

Subban's critical remarks, delivered in a 2-minute and 49-second clip, sparked controversy among the Oilers' fan base.

In his commentary, Subban dismissed the Oilers' win streak as ordinary, emphasizing that the team needed to do more for playoff success. He specifically highlighted the contribution of depth players in scoring, suggesting that the top-line players needed to step up.

Subban's caption accompanying the clip further fueled the fire:

"Win streak ≠ Playoff success! Don’t get ahead of yourselves, Oil Country #McDavid #Oilers #NHL #islanders."

Expand Tweet

This prompted a swift and spirited reaction from passionate NHL fans.

One fan responded by reminding Subban of his own playoff history, saying,

"you'd know about having no playoff success."

Expand Tweet

Another fan pointed out the apparent contradiction in Subban's statements, stating,

"First, you said it was a 2 man team, now you have 4 players as the usual suspects. The fans came at you because you said they were a 2 man team. Why are you lying, no fan is talking about a parade. I didn’t know PK was such a diva."

Expand Tweet

A third fan brought up Subban's history with the Oilers, stating,

"We get it man. We didn’t sign you back in 2022. No need to hold a grudge."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Edmonton Oilers' 14th consecutive win with a 4-1 victory over Jackets

The Edmonton Oilers secured their 14th consecutive win with a 4-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Warren Foegele and Evander Kane each contributed a goal and an assist, while Connor McDavid and Dylan Holloway also found the net.

The Oilers, now 27-15-1, became the seventh team in NHL history to achieve a 14-game winning streak. Goalie Stuart Skinner made 27 saves, extending his winning streak to 11 games and surpassing Grant Fuhr for the longest single-season winning streak in Oilers history.

Skinner (18-2) said,

“It means a lot. I was feeling a lot of emotions, especially when I went out on the ice for the first start. It is pretty cool to be able to break a record from one of the best goalies to ever live.

The Edmonton Oilers, with a franchise-record 12 games allowing two or fewer goals, demonstrate remarkable consistency with a 22-3-0 record in their last 25 games.