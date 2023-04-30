"You f*ckers are a joke": Jordan Eberle gets no hearing for hit on Andrew Cogliano; Colorado Avalanche fans furious at NHL DoPS

Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano was dangerously hit by Kraken forward Jordan Eberle. In the latest development in the NHL playoff series between the Seattle Kraken and the Colorado Avalanche.

Fans of both teams took to Twitter to express their views on the hit. While Eberle received only a two-minute minor penalty for the hit, fans were left puzzled as to why he escaped a hearing from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

Spittin' Chiclets @spittinchiclets Bednar is just like all of us https://t.co/AlYEfl0e4F

One fan tweeted:

"Wait, Makar got a game and Eberle doesn’t even get a hearing? Am I drunk (I am) or is something not adding up here again?"

Playoff Rick 🍻🍾🏆 @RickyPlayoffs @ProducerDrew_ Wait, Makar got a game and Eberle doesn't even get a hearing? Am I drunk (I am) or is something not adding up here again?

This tweet refers to an earlier incident in the series where Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar was suspended for one game for a hit that injured Kraken's top goal scorer Jared McCann.

Another fan tweeted:

"No suspension for Eberle is the definition of a joke. What are we even doing here?"

Grit: A Hockey Podcast @GritHockeyCast No suspension for Eberle is the definition of a joke. What are we even doing here?

This tweet shows the frustration felt by many fans who believe that the NHL's disciplinary system is inconsistent and that players are not held to the same standards.

A third fan named Sean Harlow tweeted directly at the NHL, NHL Player Safety, and PR NHL. He said:

"Y’all need to fine and suspend Jordan Eberle for his boarding hit on Andrew Cogliano, cowards. Show that the standards apply to both teams."

🌹🌹Sean Harlow 🌹🌹 @utesfan324



Hey @NHL @NHLPlayerSafety @PR_NHL, y'all need to fine and suspend Jordan Eberle for his boarding hit on Andrew Cogliano, cowards. Show that the standards apply to both teams.

He is right that the NHL should be enforcing its rules and regulations consistently, regardless of which team the player represents.

Henry Lee @HenryLee19 Yet again @NHLPlayerSafety showing what a joke it is with Eberle's incredibly dangerous hit on Cogliano. Notably, this was not a case of the victim turning at the last moment. @NHL playoffs have been brutal to watch with every shot on goal ending in a scrum.

TK Don @kautzskr @adater I cannot believe nothing is happening with Eberle. This seems like a joke, right? DoPS is playing a joke. How ridiculous!

Byron Thomas @byron_c_thomas @NHLPlayerSafety no hearing for Eberle eh?! You fuckers are a joke! Disgrace to the game.

mikeburdon @mikeburdon2 @GeoffBakerTIMES @adater @KateShefte can't suspend Makar and not Eberle. actually, Eberle's was a much more dangerous hit

The reaction from fans on social media shows that there is a growing sense of frustration with the NHL's disciplinary process. The lack of consistency and transparency in the league's decisions is leaving many fans feeling that the players are not being held accountable for their actions.

A look at Kraken forward Jordan Eberle's NHL career

Jordan Eberle is a Canadian ice hockey player who currently serves as the alternate captain for the Seattle Kraken in the NHL. He was drafted in the first round (22nd overall) by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.

Before making his NHL debut, Eberle spent four years playing junior hockey for the Regina Pats of the WHL. In his second season in the NHL, Eberle was selected to play in the All-Star Game and led the Oilers in both goal- and point-scoring.

He continued to play for the Oilers until 2019, when he was selected by the Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft.

Jordan Eberle has also represented Canada in international competition, most notably in the World Junior Championships. He won gold and silver medals in 2009 and 2010.

