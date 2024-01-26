"You going to promote drugs next?": Fans react to Wayne Gretzky's new betting commercial for BetMGM starring Tom Brady and Vince Vaughn

Some fans on social media appeared to be concerned about Wayne Gretzky's new betting commercial for BetMGM.

In the world of sports, it's not uncommon for athletes and celebrities to endorse various products and companies, including brands related to the gambling industry.

Wayne Gretzky and Tom Brady, widely recognized as two of the greatest athletes in their respective sports, recently teamed up for a new betting commercial for BetMGM. Notably, "The Great One" is also one of BetGM's celebrity brand ambassadors.

BetMGM, a top sports betting and iGaming operator, recently released the first part of their teaser campaign for their very first Big Game television spot. The campaign features Gretzky and Tom Brady, who're joined by renowned actor Vince Vaughn.

Expand Tweet

However, seeing Gretzky in the gambling commercial left some hockey fans unhappy and with mixed reactions.

One fan tweeted:

"You going to promote drugs next Gretz ? Must be hard up to encourage people to bet on sports who cannot afford to lose , which they certainly will"

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the other top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Enter caption

Expand Tweet

Enter caption

Enter caption

Enter caption

Enter caption

Enter caption

This is not the first time Wayne Gretzky has found himself in the spotlight for gambling commercials

This is not the first time Wayne Gretzky has been criticized by fans for his gambling commercials. Back in September last year, NHL fans found themselves divided over The Great One's appearance in such commercials.

Meanwhile, the province of Ontario is preparing to impose a ban on athletes and celebrities endorsing online gambling promotions starting in Feb. 2024. The move, though, led to a passionate debate among fans, with strong opinions being voiced on X, formerly Twitter.

While some people might see it as a harmless partnership, others worry about the potential influence it could have on the audience.