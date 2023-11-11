"You got to answer the bell": Sean Avery holds Edmonton Oilers' McDavid-Draisaitl star duo accountable for early season struggles

Former NHL legend Sean Avery recently took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice his concerns about the early-season struggles of the Edmonton Oilers – particularly focusing on star players Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. In a candid and impassioned social media post, Avery didn't hold back, questioning the commitment and performance of the Edmonton Oilers' top duo:

Expand Tweet

Sean Avery sounds off on McDavid and Draisaitl amid Edmonton Oilers' struggles

Avery started by borrowing a famous phrase, "Houston, we have a problem," and immediately clarified that the problem wasn't in Houston but in Edmonton. He called for accountability, urging the team's leadership to address the ongoing issues. Avery questioned whether the blame should be placed on the coach, Ken Holland, or if it was time for the star players to step up.

Diving into specifics, Avery targeted Darnell Nurse, highlighting his hefty $9 million salary and suggesting he should utilize the strategy of a seasoned defenseman like Nick Lidstrom, who also earned $9 million in his prime. Avery emphasized the need for Nurse to make better decisions, drawing a parallel with Lidstrom, one of the greatest defensemen in NHL history.

Turning his attention to McDavid and Draisaitl, Avery expressed concern about their demeanor and performance. He remarked on Connor McDavid looking aged beyond his years, attributing it to the relentless scrutiny of the Canadian media. Avery urged the superstars to embrace their roles, citing the responsibilities that come with being the face of the franchise and earning multimillion-dollar contracts:

"And Connor looks like he's aged 30 years, fresh-faced baby-faced Connor McDavid. You remember him? I don't, because he's been through the goddamn meat grinder of the Canadian media. And by the way, that's the job when you're the big superstar on the team. When you're the best player in the world and you make 12.5 million bucks a year, you got to answer the bell."

Avery later specifically called out Leon Draisaitl for his apparent reluctance to answer questions, reminding him that the job requires more than just showcasing German wit. He urged the players to be the beautiful superstars that their contracts demand, emphasizing the need for accountability, especially in the face of the Oilers' disappointing start to the season (2-9-1).

Despite the harsh critique, Avery expressed his desire to see the Edmonton Oilers succeed and win a Stanley Cup. He referenced Wayne Gretzky's legacy and the four championships he secured with the team before departing. Avery warned against the potential fallout, advising the players to avoid scenarios where they might end up leaving the team due to fan dissatisfaction.