"You guys are f*cked"- $76,000,000 Boston Bruins player on Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury

Charlie McAvoy is one of the best defensemen in the NHL for the Boston Bruins but is also a diehard New York Giants fan. He has reacted to Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury.

McAvoy grew up in Long Beach, New York, and is a Giants fan. He has been at games and has shown support to the team on social media.

In Week 1, the Giants lost 40-0 to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. On Monday Night, the New York Jets - who share a stadium with the Giants - beat the Buffalo Bills. However, they lost Aaron Rodgers for the season, so McAvoy was quick to take aim at the Jets.

"My Giants might just be broken. That's the kind of loss that breaks you. You're like, 'Should we even be in this league?' That broke my heart. But honestly, you guys are f**ked."

There's no question that the New York Jets are in trouble without Aaron Rodgers under center. The Jets are now heavy underdogs to miss the playoffs despite winning in Week 1 with Zach Wilson playing most of the game.

Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy a Norris candidate

Charlie McAvoy was drafted 14th overall in 2016 by the Boston Bruins and made his NHL debut during the 2017-18 NHL season.

Since his NHL debut, he has been a full-time NHL player and one of the best defensemen in the NHL. He's a perennial Norris Trophy candidate but is yet to win the award.

McAvoy is entering the second year of an eight-year deal worth $76 million, which is worth $9.5 million per year. Although the Bruins have McAvoy on the backend, many reckon Boston could be worse off than this year due to the retirement of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

With Bergeron retiring, some think McAvoy could be the captain or would eventually be one at the Boston Bruins. He says that McAvoy has learned how to be a leader of the team:

“I’ve had great people every step of the way who lead so naturally … you know, you can go back, and there’s a ton of people who I’ve learned so much from.

"I think you just have to be yourself and be genuine, and I try to do that. … I guess that’s my style of leadership. It’s something I’ll keep getting better at.”

Last season, McAvoy skated 67 games and put up 52 points.