"You know he is PISSED" - NHL fans react to Oliver Bjorkstrand being the last pick in 2024 NHL All-Star Draft

In an interesting turn of events, first-time NHL All-Star Oliver Bjorkstrand of the Seattle Kraken found himself the last pick in the 2024 All-Star draft.

The All-Star draft has a reputation for being light-hearted where players can savor the camaraderie and feel honored to be among the league’s best. However, for Bjorkstrand, the experience was bittersweet.

Bjorkstrand had canceled a vacation with his family to attend, only to be left waiting until the very end to be chosen. Fans took to social media to express their thoughts regarding Bjorkstrand's situation. One fan commented:

"You know he is PISSED."

Expand Tweet

As the "Final Four" players waited uncomfortably on stage, Bjorkstrand, Vincent Trocheck, Frank Vatrano, and Tomas Hertl were handed envelopes revealing their assigned teams. Rubbing salt in the wound, Bjorkstrand didn't even get to hear his name called.

The NHL's format of having players sit waiting to be assigned teams drew criticism for unnecessary awkwardness. Here are some other reactions to Oliver Bjorkstrand’s All-Star situation:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Bjorkstrand currently leads Seattle with 13 goals and 27 assists, resulting in 40 points this season.

Nathan MacKinnon’s take on this year's NHL All-Star Draft format

Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon recently shared his thoughts on the format for the 2024 NHL All-Star draft. This year’s draft introduced a new approach compared to prior years. It involved four teams each led by NHL captains and assistant captains, who were assisted by celebrity captains.

The upcoming All-Star Game will feature four teams: Team Connor McDavid, Team Auston Matthews, Team Hughes and Team Nathan MacKinnon.

Each of these teams consisted of four celebrities representing them. Notably, Justin Bieber joined forces with Team Matthews, Will Arnett supported Team McDavid, Tate McRae represented Team MacKinnon and Michael Buble lent his support to Team Hughes.

Furthermore, when questioned about the 2024 All-Star draft format, Nathan MacKinnon expressed that he thought it might be a little awkward or "cringe."

“I thought it might be a little cringe, but I thought it was pretty good. I don't know, maybe it was cringe.”

Expand Tweet

The NHL All-Star Game is set to start with Team Nathan MacKinnon going up against Team Connor McDavid on Saturday.

In the next game, Team Matthews will face Team Hughes. The victors from both matches will advance to the final round. The winning team will win a grand prize of $1 million.