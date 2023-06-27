"You learn how to use your teammates" - Why Adam Fantilli chose USHL over major juniors ahead of 2023 NHL Draft

Adam Fantilli is expected to be the No.2 overall pick in the NHL draft on Wednesday. The Anaheim Ducks finished second in the draft lottery and will be able to select Fantilli as the second overall pick.

Fantilli impressed everyone with his stellar performances during his freshman year at the University of Michigan, earning him a spot in the top two picks in the 2023 NHL draft alongside Connor Bedard.

Adam Fantilli spent two seasons with the Chicago Steelers in the USHL before joining the Michigan Wolverines, the University of Michigan's BG1 college hockey team this season. In his final season with the Chicago Steelers, Fantilli finished third in the league with 37 goals in 54 games.

The USHL's toughness and the opportunity to learn coordination and teamwork drew Fantilli to it over other major junior leagues. Fantilli discussed the USHL and said the following (via NHL.com):

"The USHL is a very defensive league, very low scoring, so it was tough to put up points, create. So, you learn how to penetrate traps, you learn how to use your teammates as much as you can."

Following his time in the USHL, Fantilli chose Michigan over North Dakota as his destination. The 18-year-old rose to prominence as a freshman at the University of Michigan, becoming only the third freshman in NCAA history to receive the prestigious Hobey Baker Award.

Czech Republic v Canada - Gold Medal Game - 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship

Adam Fantilli finished his first season at Michigan as the NCAA's leading goal scorer, with 65 points (30 goals and 35 assists) in 36 games. His success was not limited to collegiate hockey; he also won a gold medal for Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship and another at the 2023 IIHF World Championship.

Adam Fantilli is unsure whether he will return to Michigan in 2023-24

Adam Fantilli's draft ceremony will be historic, which will be attended by his family, fans, coaching, and other members of the University of Michigan. He's expected to be picked second overall by the Anaheim Ducks.

However, Fantilli will decide whether to return to Michigan in 2023-24 after the draft (via NHL.com).

"I'll wait until after the draft before making a decision. I think my decision on whether I'll return to Michigan has nothing to do with unfinished business. It's more about development and being able to mature as a person."

The first round of the 2023 NHL draft takes place on Wednesday, June 28.

