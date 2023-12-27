"You like to dream!" - NHL fans left debating on whether Auston Matthews could break Wayne Gretzky's all-time scoring record

Auston Matthews took center stage in the Toronto Maple Leafs' pre-Christmas celebration. He delivered a commanding performance in their Saturday night clash against the Columbus Blue Jackets, culminating in an impressive 4-1 victory.

Matthews showcased his power by securing a two-goal performance and contributing an assist. In the aftermath of his impressive display, a dedicated hockey fan tweeted to share his bold prediction regarding Auston Matthews' future in the NHL:

"When Auston Matthews finishes his NHL career, not only do I believe it’ll be in Toronto, but he’ll do so with the most goals in NHL history. Yes, I’m saying this. He WILL exceed both Ovi and Gretzky. He’s generational and the greatest goal scorer in the game today. #LeafsForever."

The proclamation quickly caught the attention of NHL enthusiasts, sparking a lively discussion about the plausibility of Matthews surpassing the legendary Wayne Gretzky's all-time scoring record.

The reaction from NHL fans to Auston Matthews possibly surpassing Wayne Gretzky's all-time scoring record reflected a spectrum of opinions, ranging from skepticism to humor.

Unsurprisingly, opinions varied widely, reflecting the diverse perspectives of the hockey community. One fan responded to the ambitious prediction with a touch of skepticism:

"You like to dream!"

Another injected a dose of reality into the conversation, emphasizing the importance of team success in shaping a player's legacy:

"Yes. But unless there’s a Stanley Cup included, it will ring hollow."

One fan playfully remarked:

"And then you woke up..."

Another fan drew attention to the absence of a laugh emoji in response to the prediction:

"Why doesn’t 'X' have a laugh emoji?"

Here are some other reactions on X:

Will Auston Matthews make Jon Cooper's prediction happen?

In the aftermath of recent performances, the spotlight is on Matthews, whose goalscoring prowess has left even skeptics in awe.

Last year, Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper praised Matthews' fearless and varied shooting style, suggesting the potential for a 70-goal season:

"When you have that arsenal of weapons he has and the way he shoots, I wouldn't be surprised if sometime in his career he gets 70."

That seemed ambitious, given the rarity of such achievements in the last three decades. However, Matthews is defying expectations with a remarkable streak, scoring in seven consecutive games and accumulating 28 goals, leading the league.