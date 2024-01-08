"You'll lost to an AHL team": Calgary Flames trolled by NHL fans after loss to debilitated Chicago Blackhawks roster missing Connor Bedard and others

The Calgary Flames faced a wave of trolling from NHL fans after a surprising 4-3 loss to a debilitated Chicago Blackhawks roster. The Blackhawks were missing key players, including highly-touted prospect Connor Bedard, Nick Foligno and several others.

The unexpected defeat prompted a flurry of reactions from fans on social media, particularly on X (formerly known as Twitter), where Calgary Flames supporters found themselves on the receiving end of some biting commentary.

One disgruntled fan couldn't resist a sarcastic jab, stating,

"You'll lose to an AHL team."

Expand Tweet

Another fan, seemingly frustrated with the team's overall performance, expressed doubt about the Calgary Flames' prospects for the season, saying,

"Until the team sells the UFAs, minus maybe Hanifin, I might be packing it in for this season. All Flames fans should think about it."

Expand Tweet

A fan, perhaps reveling in the irony of the situation, highlighted the stark reality for the Blackhawks by stating,

"Hawks down 9 starters... LOL."

Expand Tweet

The frustration reached a tipping point for one disillusioned fan, who declared,

"That's it, I'm tired of this team. Time to sell. I think the first move we need to make is moving Hanifin to Toronto for a 7th and retaining 50% of his contract."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As the Flames navigate the aftermath of this unexpected loss, it remains to be seen how the team will respond and whether any significant changes will be made to address the concerns raised by the fanbase.

Blackhawks' 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames

The depleted Chicago Blackhawks rebounded with a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames in their first game since losing Connor Bedard to a broken jaw. Colin Blackwell led the charge with two goals and an assist, providing a much-needed boost for the struggling Blackhawks. Despite missing key players, including Bedard and Nick Foligno, Chicago showcased resilience and played well.

Nikita Zaitsev and Philipp Kurashev also contributed goals, while Petr Mrazek made 28 saves. Nazem Kadri scored twice for the Flames, and Andrew Mangiapane added another goal. After the loss, Flames forward Mikael Backlund expressed disappointment, saying,

“Not good enough, If we want to be a playoff team, that’s a game we’ve got to win, find a way to win.”

Both teams faced unfortunate deflections in the second period, with Chicago ultimately securing the lead. The Blackhawks, dealing with numerous injuries and deploying seven defensemen, overcame the challenge to secure a crucial victory.

The extent of Bedard and Foligno's absence remains uncertain, but the Blackhawks showcased teamwork and work ethic to secure the win.