"You mean you intentionally lied?" - Fans blast ex-NHLer for spreading misinformation on Corey Perry's Blackhawks exit

Former NHL player John Scott faced backlash from fans after admitting to spreading misinformation about Corey Perry's departure from the Chicago Blackhawks. Scott took to Twitter to confess, stating,

"On my podcast this week I made a false and misleading statement regarding former Blackhawk Corey Perry. It was an off-the-cuff remark that is completely unfounded and not true. It was a poor choice of words, and I'll try to be more careful in the future."

Previously, NBC Sports Chicago broadcaster John Scott commented on the 'Dropping the Gloves' podcast. During the podcast episode, Scott defended Corey Perry's character and attributed his termination from the Blackhawks to the heightened sensitivity surrounding certain issues.

The revelation led to a strong reaction from NHL fans on social media. One fan criticized Scott:

"You mean you intentionally lied."

One fan expressed disappointment in the misinformation:

"You're damn right it was unfounded and not true"

However, some came to Scott's defense. One fan said,

"Nah you were fine. I listened and didn't take it as some fact. I figured it was just off the cuff and making a point. You are fine John. Keep being the bright spot of the broadcast."

What did John Scott say about Corey Perry?

In his recent tweet, John Scott was referring to his statement made on 'Dropping the Gloves podcast', where he defended Perry's character and attributed the termination by the Blackhawks to the heightened sensitivity. He said,

"I was on the Oilers nation, friend of our show, the nation network. I was on their comment section, and people are all worried about his character issues. Oh, all the bad players come to Edmonton. We got Evander Kane. Bring on Corey Perry."

"Corey Perry was a model citizen in the NHL for like 18 years. Made a mistake in Columbus one night. He think too much, and he made a pass at a staff member who worked for NBC and then Chicago."

Scott implied that under different circumstances, whether with another NHL team or during a different era, Perry might have experienced a less drastic outcome. He said,

"The environment that they live in now, if there's any hint of anything like that, they just get rid of everything. Scorched earth, he's gone. If this is any other team, he's still on the team, he's still with them, and they just kind of maybe have a slap on the wrist, maybe a minor fine or suspension."

"But because Chicago and the era that we live in and they just bungled their thing in 2010, they had to get rid of them."