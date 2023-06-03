"You navigate through authenticity." Andrew Brunette gives insightful interview on NHL Network after being named Nashville Predators head coach

During a recent interview on NHL Network, Andrew Brunette, the newly appointed head coach of the Nashville Predators, emphasized the crucial role of authenticity, honesty, and genuine connections in coaching. Taking inspiration from his time working under Bruce Boudreau and recognizing the rich hockey history in Nashville, Brunette expressed his enthusiasm for leading the Predators in a city that has wholeheartedly embraced and fostered a passion for the sport.

NHL Network @NHLNetwork



Andrew Brunette is not going to change just because he's the head coach.



"I'm not gonna change who I am. Players see right through that, and I'm gonna be me."

Authenticity and Connection with Players

Andrew Brunette stressed the significance of being authentic as a coach and forging meaningful connections with his players. Recognizing that each player is unique, he emphasized the importance of open and honest communication to establish trust and build strong relationships. Brunette's approach to coaching focuses on understanding his players on a personal level, acknowledging their strengths, and helping them reach their full potential.

"I'm not gonna change who I am. Players see right through that, and I'm gonna be me."

Bruce Boudreau's Influence on Andrew Brunette

Having served as an assistant coach under Bruce Boudreau during his time in Minnesota, Brunette spoke highly of Boudreau's impact on his coaching philosophy. He credited Boudreau for inspiring him to be a better coach and emphasized the importance of forming genuine connections with players, much like Boudreau had done throughout his successful coaching career.

NHL Network @NHLNetwork



He's taking some lessons he learned from Bruce Boudreau to help make some immediate connections with players.



The job starts right away for Head Coach Andrew Brunette. He's taking some lessons he learned from Bruce Boudreau to help make some immediate connections with players.

Embracing Nashville's Hockey Culture

Over the years, Nashville has blossomed into a vibrant hockey town with an ardent fan base and a rich hockey heritage. Andrew Brunette expressed his excitement and gratitude for coaching in a city that has embraced the sport. He acknowledged the passionate support of the Predators' fans, emphasizing his dedication to bringing a competitive and entertaining brand of hockey to the city.

“When I was here in ‘98, you never would’ve thought hockey would have taken off the way it has. It’s a pretty special market to be a part of as it continues to grow.”

Andrew Brunette's interview on NHL Network shed light on his coaching philosophy and his aspirations as the head coach of the Nashville Predators. Drawing inspiration from his coaching experience under Bruce Boudreau, Andrew Brunette is eager to bring his own unique coaching style to Nashville. As the Predators embark on a new chapter under Brunette's leadership, fans can expect a coach who values authenticity, embraces the team's history, and strives to create a winning culture in Music City.

