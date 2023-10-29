"You are nuts" - TSN analyst strikes down Edmonton Oilers' Stanley Cup chances after disappointing start

The Edmonton Oilers' dismal 1-5-1 start to the season has not gone unnoticed, and TSN analyst Craig Button did not mince his words when he sounded off on the team's performance during a recent appearance on the Jason Gregor Show. Button's critique emphasized the stark contrast between the Oilers' early season struggles and their status as Stanley Cup favorites.

TSN Analyst Craig Button Critiques Edmonton Oilers' Rocky Start

Button's scathing comments began with a striking comparison, saying, "The Oilers looked like they are a team of Timbits." The vivid description highlighted the team's lackluster performance and left little room for sugarcoating the situation.

The Oilers entered the season with high expectations after their playoff run last year, which saw them reach the second round before bowing out to the eventual champions, the Vegas Golden Knights.

However, Button expressed skepticism regarding the team's transformation in the offseason, pointing out that their sole major move was signing Connor Brown. He questioned how such a minor addition could elevate the team to Stanley Cup favorites, a notion he had never bought into.

"They did one thing in the offseason, one thing. They signed Connor Brown, that's all they did. And now all of a sudden, the Stanley Cup favorites? I was never buying them in the summer," Button said.

Button emphasized that the Edmonton Oilers' issues extended beyond their two superstar players, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who are widely regarded as the best players in the league.

"If you think you're gonna compete against the best teams in the NHL with that forward group, you are nuts. And that's with 97 and 29 who are the two best players on the planet in my opinion, and it's not a two, it's not a two-player team. So good luck."

One of the most striking aspects of Button's critique was his blunt assessment of Connor Brown's role on the team. He noted that while Brown is a valuable player, he should be seen as a bottom-of-the-lineup contributor, not a game-changing addition that warrants the Stanley Cup favorite status.

The Edmonton Oilers have faced frustration from their fans, with some even resorting to booing the team off the ice. Button's comment regarding the team's work ethic serves as a stark warning: success in the NHL demands unwavering dedication and effort, and without it, the path to victory remains elusive.

As the Edmonton Oilers prepare to face the Calgary Flames in the Heritage Classic, they find themselves at a critical juncture in the season. The outdoor spectacle provides a unique backdrop for a potential turnaround.