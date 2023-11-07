"You're a traitor": Habs fans livid at P.K. Subban after former Canadiens' tweet regarding Maple Leafs

Former Montreal Canadiens star P.K. Subban has come under fire from the Habs fans following his recent tweet in favor of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs were up against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. After the end of the first period, the Leafs were trailing the Bolts 4-1. Subban, a well-known hockey analyst, took to X, formerly Twitter, to post about the Leafs, in which he favored the team to skate for a comeback in the coming periods.

However, with the Toronto Maple Leafs being one of the Montreal Canadiens' main rivals, Habs fans were outraged by their former player's tweet in favor of their rivals. One fan tweeted:

"You’re a traitor PK…"

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the best reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Maple Leafs and the Lightning gave fans a glimpse of playoff hockey. Both teams went toe-to-toe until the very end before Calle Jarnkrok sealed the win for the Maple Leafs in OT (6-5).

Also Read: P.K. Subban endorses Cale Makar to displace Bobby Orr as greatest defenseman of all time

P.K. Subban is one of the best defensemen in Canadiens franchise history

Buffalo Sabres v New Jersey Devils

Subban began his NHL career with the Montreal Canadiens after being selected as the No.43 pick in the 2007 NHL draft. The defenseman had a 13-year career in the league.

During that period, Subban skated for the Habs in 434 games over seven years and established himself as one of the best defensemen in the league.

In 2013, he was honored with the prestigious Norris Trophy for the best defenseman in the league. Moreover, the three-time NHL All-Star was also the cover athlete for the 2019 EA Sports NHL video game.

Also Read: P.K. Subban's departure from the NHL: Why did the defenseman retire at 33?

He also shared a stint of three years apiece with the Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils, Overall, Subban played 834 games, notching up 467 points via 115 goals and 352 assists in his 13-year career.