"You were the scapegoat": Michael Del Zotto throws shade at then Ottawa Senators management for AHL demotion

In a recent revelation, former Ottawa Senators defenseman Michael Del Zotto shed light on a perplexing chapter in his career, hinting at a controversial move orchestrated by the team's management. Speaking candidly on the "Spittin Chicklets" podcast, Del Zotto shared his disbelief over being sent down to the minors during his time in Ottawa.

The defenseman, who felt blindsided by the decision, shared a telling quote from the end-of-season debriefing:

"'Oh, you were the scapegoat. Your teammates liked you, and we had to send you down to shake things up.' In what world is that normal?"

Michael Del Zotto's words not only highlighted the surprise and confusion he experienced, but also shed light on the questionable strategy employed by the Ottawa Senators' management. Using him as a scapegoat to spark change within the team dynamics, rather than evaluating individual performance, raises significant questions about the decision-making processes within the organization.

Adding another layer to the intricacies of player-management dynamics in professional hockey, Del Zotto's revelation prompted fans and analysts alike to scrutinize the rationale behind such decisions. As Del Zotto continues his career in the NHL, this experience with the Senators stands as a noteworthy episode, exemplifying the unpredictable and unconventional aspects of team management in the world of professional hockey.

Michael Del Zotto: A journey across the ice - from OHL success to NHL odyssey

Michael Del Zotto's hockey journey began in the ranks of the Stouffville Clippers A in the Whitchurch-Stouffville Minor Hockey Association. Progressing through the Richmond Hill Stars and the Markham Waxers in the Ontario Minor Hockey Association's Eastern AAA League, Del Zotto formed part of a formidable Waxers team that clinched eight consecutive OMHA titles and the OHL Cup in Minor Midget.

His junior career saw him excel with the Oshawa Generals in the OHL, contributing to Ontario's gold medal in the 2007 Canada Winter Games. Del Zotto's standout performances led to his selection in the first round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Rangers.

In the NHL, Del Zotto swiftly made his mark, becoming the youngest defenseman in Rangers history to play on an opening night at just 19 years old. His rookie season earned him the NHL's Rookie of the Month award for October 2009, and he secured a spot on the 2010 NHL All-Rookie Team.

Throughout his professional career, Michael Del Zotto showcased his defensive prowess, experiencing stints with teams like the Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers, Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks. His journey continued with the St. Louis Blues, where he witnessed their historic Stanley Cup victory in 2019. A well-traveled defenseman, Del Zotto then joined the Ottawa Senators for a brief period before signing with the Florida Panthers in 2022. On Sept. 6, 2023, he officially announced his retirement from professional hockey.