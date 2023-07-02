YouTuber examines how Erik Karlsson won the 2023 Norris Trophy while having a negative plus-minus

Erik Karlsson's Norris Trophy win raises eyebrows due to his -26 plus-minus rating for the season. It leads to the question: How did he still manage to claim this prestigious award? Let's explore the detailed analysis presented by the "Hockey Psychology" YouTube channel to gain insight into Karlsson's exceptional accomplishments.

At the age of 33, Erik Karlsson faced considerable doubt regarding his ability to return to peak performance. Plagued by multiple injuries over his career, his exceptional season took many by surprise.

While Karlsson's defensive shortcomings are evident, as indicated by his -26 plus-minus rating, his offensive prowess is undeniably extraordinary. He recorded an impressive stat line of 25 goals, 76 assists, and 101 points in 82 games, making him the first defenseman since 1992 to achieve the coveted 100-point milestone.

At his peak, Erik Karlsson is widely recognized as the premier offensive defenseman of his generation. Nonetheless, it is worth noting that his defensive skills have been a consistent area of weakness throughout his career.

Watching Karlsson play in his own zone makes his defensive weaknesses apparent. Despite his exceptional forward skating ability, his prowess in transitioning and defending against rushes leaves something to be desired. His lack of foot speed often results in getting caught with the wrong momentum, leading to defensive breakdowns.

Even with a -26 plus-minus rating for the season, NHL voters seemed unfazed, considering him the league's best defenseman. This anomaly can be attributed to the fact that very few players can match Karlsson's offensive capabilities on the blue line.

In the offensive zone, Karlsson's game aligns perfectly with the current state of the NHL. The most formidable offensive teams activate their defensemen, creating coverage problems for the opposition. Karlsson excels in this area, possessing a keen intuition for when to join the offensive play, extend possession, and display his creativity. His ability to seamlessly transition from low to high positions on the ice allows him to fill spaces and sustain constant attacks for his team.

Erik Karlsson's ability to dominate transitions makes his play unique

In today's NHL, the ability to dominate transitions is paramount, given the speed and skill prevalent in the game. Karlsson excels in this aspect, effectively turning defense into offense. Leading the league in defensive zone carry-outs, loose puck recoveries, and stretch passes among defensemen, Karlsson's impact in propelling his team forward cannot be understated.

Remarkably, a staggering 65% of the Sharks' goals during the season occurred with Karlsson on the ice. While his -26 plus-minus rating may be disheartening, the Sharks would undoubtedly have fared far worse without his offensive contributions.

Critics argue that Erik Karlsson's defensive shortcomings disqualify him from being considered an elite defender in the truest sense of the word. However, the NHL award voters appear to overlook these concerns, acknowledging that his offensive dominance on a struggling team outweighs his defensive deficiencies.

