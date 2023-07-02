In a recent video, YouTuber Johnny Hawkey unleashed a scathing critique of Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman, expressing disbelief and disappointment over what he called "one of the dumbest signings" he had ever seen in free agency. The signing in question involves defenseman Justin Holl, a player who struggled to make an impact during the playoffs.

Hawkey voiced his astonishment, saying:

"I think that Steve Yzerman is a fantastic GM, a great hockey mind. But you can't just absolve him from awful moves like this."

He expressed concern about Holl's age and performance, emphasizing that a three-year deal for a 31-year-old defenseman, starting at almost $4 million per season, seemed irrational for a team aiming to make the playoffs next year.

While acknowledging the need for a veteran presence on the blue line to mentor young talents like Moritz Seider, Hawkey questioned Yzerman's decision-making, saying:

"What is Detroit doing? This just ain't it, man."

The YouTuber lamented that even rivals Toronto Maple Leafs seemed to have made a wise move by avoiding the signing, potentially winning free agency.

The video concluded with Hawkey urging fans not to overlook Yzerman's past accomplishments but to hold him accountable for what he perceived as a horrible move. He reiterated:

"Even if it's to get to the cap floor, this move makes zero sense for a team trying to make the playoffs next year. I just don't get this one."

As opinions continue to vary on the subject, it remains clear that the signing of Justin Holl has sparked intense debate, leaving fans and analysts questioning Yzerman's decision-making within the context of the Detroit Red Wings' goals and aspirations for the upcoming season.

Detroit Red Wings make flurry of free agent signings, fall short on goal scoring

In a flurry of activity on the first day of free agency, Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman made several moves to bolster the team's roster. However, the acquisitions fell short of addressing the team's need for a proven goal scorer.

The Red Wings filled the void left by traded players Tyler Bertuzzi, Jakub Vrana, and Filip Hronek with J.T. Compher, Daniel Sprong, and Justin Holl. While these additions bring depth and experience, they do not possess the scoring prowess of their predecessors.

Given the team's recent playoff drought, Yzerman acknowledged the challenge of attracting top-end free agents. Although the Wings had salary cap flexibility, they were unable to secure high-profile offensive talents. While Compher and Sprong have their merits, they have yet to match the scoring output of Bertuzzi and Vrana.

Among the signings, goaltenders James Reimer and Alex Lyon provide upgrades in net, while Shayne Gostisbehere brings depth to the defensive unit. These moves address other areas of need for the team.

