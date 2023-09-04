YouTuber flames Washington Capitals for "wasting Alex Ovechkin's final years in the NHL"

In the world of hockey, there are a handful of players as iconic and legendary as Alex Ovechkin, affectionately known as "Ovi." The Russian superstar, who has spent his entire illustrious career with the Washington Capitals, has left a mark on the sport.

However, a recent YouTube video by a channel named "Johnny Hawkey" ignited a fervent discussion within the hockey community. In the video, Johnny questions the Capitals' management and their treatment of Alex's twilight years in the NHL.

He expresses the pivot of his discussion:

"I think more people will start to catch on like, 'Hey, you guys are wasting Alex Ovechkin's Final years in the NHL; what are you doing?'"

In his video titled, "This is PATHETIC...," Hawkey expresses his disbelief at the Capitals' performance in the five seasons since Ovechkin led them to Stanley Cup glory in 2018. He highlights the stark contrast between the euphoria of that championship victory and the team's subsequent struggles.

Hawkey presents a hypothetical scenario where the rival Pittsburgh Penguins triumphed over the Capitals in the second round of the 2018 playoffs, denying Ovechkin his coveted championship. He suggests that the narrative surrounding Ovechkin's ability to win a championship would have been vastly different, emphasizing the significance of that one championship victory in shaping his legacy:

"Thank goodness he has that one singular cup to his name; it literally changes everything because this is pathetic, what they've done since then, seriously."

The central point of contention in Hawkey's video is the perceived "pathetic" performance of the Capitals since their 2018 championship. He argues that winning one Stanley Cup should not grant the team a free pass to underperform in the years that follow:

"I know that around the Caps, the only thing that has really mattered lately has been Ovi's goal record chasing Gretzky. But more people have to look into this and say, 'Whoa whoa this is unacceptable.' Winning one cup five years ago shouldn't mean that we can just free skate through the rest of Ovi's career."

Hawkey acknowledges the Capitals' recent moves, such as acquiring Max Pacioretty and making strong draft selections in Andrew Crystal and Ryan Leonard, as positive steps for the franchise's future. He also identifies Matthew Phillips as a potentially hidden gem signing. However, Hawkey points out persistent issues, including concerns about players like Anthony Mantha, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and the aging Tom Wilson.

Washington Capital's defense and Alex Ovechkin being the generational player

The Capitals' defense is also questioned in the video: Hawkey questions the team's ability to maintain a strong blue line, with John Carlson carrying much of the load and Rasmus Sandin expected to emerge as the second defenseman. Concerns are raised about Joel Edmondson's ability to bolster the defense, especially given the potential limitations of veteran Nicklas Backstrom.

Hawkey's video concludes with a passionate plea for the Capitals to make another deep playoff run:

"I think it should be much more than that. This team should still be competing when you have a generational player like that, and you have some good pieces around him as well."

He expresses his desire for the team to continue competing at a high level, considering Ovechkin's generational talent and the presence of other talented players.