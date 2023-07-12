YouTuber warns Calgary Flames GM of Johnny Gaudreau repeat with 28-year old forward

The decision-making process for Calgary Flames players Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin regarding their future with the team is causing uncertainty and concern among fans. The situation has drawn comparisons to the previous departures of Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk, which had a significant impact on the organization.

With the NHL draft concluded and free agency underway, Lindholm, Hanifin, and Mikael Backlund remain with the Calgary Flames, but their intentions regarding their contracts remain unclear. The lack of indications from the players has left the organization and fans in a state of limbo, anxiously awaiting their decisions.

If they are hesitant about committing to a long-term contract, despite being offered a substantial salary, it may be a sign that their heart is not fully invested in the organization. And they might choose to sign with any other team like Gaudreau and Tkachuk.

The comments made by Craig Conroy, the Flames' general manager, in his first press conference about prioritizing players who genuinely want to be a part of the team have raised eyebrows. The fact that Lindholm and Hanifin are being given ample time to make their decisions contradicts Conroy's earlier statements. It leads to speculation about the team's direction and commitment to building a cohesive roster.

The recent update from Salem Vulgy stating that Lindholm's contract situation may extend into training camp adds further frustration for Flames fans. Delaying contract negotiations can jeopardize the team's future, especially if Lindholm and Hanifin decide to leave as unrestricted free agents without any return for the Flames.

The potential consequences of not resolving the contract situations are significant. It could create a distraction within the team during the upcoming season, with media attention focused on unresolved contracts. This scenario could hinder the team's performance and stability moving forward.

Some recent changes made by Calgary Flames

Yegor Sharangovich, a 25-year-old forward, joined the Calgary Flames through a trade with the New Jersey Devils in late June. He signed a two-year contract the following day. Last season, Sharangovich recorded 30 points, including 13 goals and 17 assists, in 75 games.

Jordan Oesterle, a 31-year-old defenseman, signed a one-year contract with the Flames on July 2. Oesterle previously played for the Detroit Red Wings, contributing 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 52 games last season.

Ryan Huska, aged 48, was appointed as the Calgary Flames' new coach on June 12, replacing Darryl Sutter. Huska had previously served as an assistant coach for the Flames for five seasons.

