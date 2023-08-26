Yvon Pedneault cause of death: How did legendary Canadian hockey broadcaster die?

Yvon Pedneault, an iconic figure in the Quebec sports media landscape, passed away at the age of 77 after a battle with cancer, which was diagnosed a month ago.

The veteran broadcaster, who had an illustrious career spanning almost six decades, died in the palliative care unit of Charles-Lemoyne Hospital.

Remembered fondly by his family, his son Eric had the privilege of working alongside him. Eric expressed that his father's dedication to his craft, his unwavering love for his family, and his genuine passion for sports made him not just an exceptional communicator but also a remarkable human being.

The specifics of the illness that led to Yvon Pedneault's untimely passing have not been disclosed in detail. However, his legacy as a legendary Canadian hockey broadcaster will remain forever.

Yvon Pedneault's impact on the sports world was evident throughout his career, which began in 1965 with his debut at Progrès-Dimanche du Saguenay Lac-Saint-Jean. Over the years, he donned multiple hats, establishing himself as a versatile and influential sports commentator.

Yvon Pedneault's illustrious career

Yvon Pedneault's career encompassed various milestones in sports journalism. Beginning in 1965 as a bowling writer at a local Chicoutimi newspaper, he swiftly ascended the ranks, becoming the sports editor for Progrès-Dimanche.

His journey led him to Montreal, where he joined Montréal-Matin as a hockey writer, covering the Canadiens and Junior Canadiens, as well as horse racing.

Pedneault's versatility shone through with publications in La Presse and Le Journal de Montréal. He made history by being the sole individual to work full-time for all three French-language Montreal dailies and all local French-language television stations broadcasting Canadiens games.

His accolades included hosting the enduring radio show "Les amateurs de sports," Olympic coverage, and a stint as General Manager of Le Collège Français de Longueuil.

Notably, he earned the Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award and held a role on the Hockey Hall of Fame selection committee.

His vibrant commentary, including the renowned catchphrase "C'est l'heure!" ("It's time!"), enriched programs on Le Réseau des sports and TVA, marking his lasting impact on the sports media landscape.