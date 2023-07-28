Zach Benson contract: How much will Sabres rookie earn over a three-year deal?

The Buffalo Sabres have taken a significant step in building for the future by signing their 2023 13th overall pick, Zach Benson, to a promising three-year entry-level deal. The contract is set to see the young talent don the Sabres jersey as he embarks on his professional NHL career.

The deal's financial details have been disclosed. The contract encompasses a salary of $855,000, which signifies the base compensation he will receive for his services on the ice. Additionally, the Sabres have shown their enthusiasm for the rising star by granting him a $95,000 signing bonus.

Zach Benson's contract outlines a minor league salary of $82,500. As a top prospect, Benson will have the opportunity to showcase his skills and prove his worth in the minor league while getting acclimated to the professional game.

Performance-based bonuses are common components in NHL contracts, offering additional incentives to players who excel in certain areas. In the case of Zach Benson's contract, he stands to earn an impressive $650,000 in "A" performance bonuses.

With a cap hit of $950,000 and an average annual value (AAV) of $1.6 million, the team has made a strategic move to build a competitive roster around its young core.

Zach Benson's WHL statistics show great promise

During the 2020-21 WHL season, Benson skated in 24 games, amassing 20 points consisting of 10 goals and 10 assists. In the subsequent 2021-22 season, Benson's star continued to raise his bar. Over the course of 58 games, he tallied an impressive 63 points with 25 goals and 38 assists.

The 2022-23 WHL season solidified Benson's status as a top prospect in the league. Skating in all 60 games, he scored an incredible 98 points with 36 goals and 62 assists. His offensive contributions were complemented by his physicality, as he recorded 49 penalty minutes, illustrating his ability to play a multifaceted game.

Examining his overall WHL career, Benson's numbers are nothing short of impressive. Over 142 games, he amassed a total of 181 points, showcasing his consistency and ability to produce offensively. He accumulated 89 penalty minutes.

Beyond the statistics, Benson's play style has garnered attention for its dynamic and exciting nature. Possessing an impressive blend of speed, skill, and hockey IQ, he has become a player to watch in the WHL and beyond.

As Benson continues to develop and hone his skills, the Bruins' management and fans will undoubtedly expect more from him. With his exceptional WHL career, he has undoubtedly become a promising player.