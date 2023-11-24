Zach Benson contract: How is Sabres rookie's entry-level deal affected by his 10th game?

Buffalo Sabres' rookie Zach Benson, drafted 13th overall in the 2023 NHL entry draft, has performed well in his first nine games. As the young forward approaches his 10th NHL game – questions arise about how this milestone impacts his entry-level contract.

Benson's early career stats are impressive, securing five points in nine games, with a notable highlight being his first NHL goal against the Washington Capitals on November 22, 2023. The 18-year-old's swift adaptation to the demands of professional play has been a pleasant surprise for the fans.

Having inked a three-year, $4,800,000 contract on July 28, 2023, with a manageable cap hit of $950,000, Benson's entry-level deal has garnered attention, especially as he nears the critical 10-game threshold.

According to Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic, General Manager Kevyn Adams recently informed Benson that he will be playing his 10th game in the NHL. It means the first year of his contract will not be eligible for an entry-level slide. This decision signals that Sabres will be keeping the promising rookie in their lineup.

Initially considered a potential candidate for the team's AHL affiliate or a return to the WHL after a few preseason games, the young forward showcased his talent during the preseason, earning a spot on the Sabres' opening night roster.

Despite battling through an injury that landed him on injured reserve for a brief period, Benson's return to the lineup during a recent road trip culminated in a viral-worthy, between-the-legs goal.

A look at Zach Benson's NHL career

Zach Benson, a promising talent hailing from British Columbia, made a significant impact during the 2022-23 WHL season, finishing third in scoring behind fellow BC-born prospect Connor Bedard. In an impressive display of skill, Benson notched 36 goals and 98 points in just 60 games.

The young forward's stellar performance did not go unnoticed, as on July 28, 2023, Benson inked a three-year entry-level contract with the Buffalo Sabres. The anticipation surrounding Benson's NHL debut finally came to fruition on October 12, 2023, when he took to the ice against the New York Rangers.

While the game ended in a 5–1 loss for the Sabres, it marked the beginning of Benson's journey in the top echelon of professional hockey.

A milestone moment arrived for Zach Benson on November 22, 2023, as he notched his first career NHL goal. In a closely contested game against the Washington Capitals, Benson's contribution was a bright spot, even though the Sabres ultimately fell short in a 3–4 overtime loss.