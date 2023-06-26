How tall is Zach Benson? Exploring weight, age, and other physical attributes of the Winnipeg Ice forward

Zach Benson, a talented young hockey player hailing from Langley, British Columbia, is one of the promising prospects eligible for the upcoming NHL Entry Draft. Born on May 12, 2005, Benson currently stands at a height of 178 cm (5 feet 10 inches) and weighs approximately 72 kg (159 lbs). At 18 years old, he possesses the potential to make a significant impact in the world of hockey.

Benson's journey in the sport began at an early age, with his passion for the game evident from the start. As a forward, he exhibits a natural ability to contribute offensively and is known for his agility and quickness on the ice. With a left-handed shooting style, Benson brings a unique dynamic to his game that adds versatility to his playmaking abilities.

While physical attributes such as height and weight play a role in a player's overall performance, the broader context of their skills, development, and potential matters the most. Benson's stature may not be towering, but he compensates for it with his skill set and determination on the ice.

The upcoming NHL Entry Draft will serve as a pivotal moment for Benson, as he hopes to hear his name called before embarking on the next chapter of his hockey journey.

Zach Benson's impressive stats over the past two seasons

Benson has been impressing everyone with his impressive stats and consistent performances. Let's take a closer look at his numbers and track his progress over the past two seasons.

During the 2021-22 season, Benson showcased his offensive prowess while playing for the Winnipeg Ice in the Western Hockey League (WHL). In 58 games, he recorded an impressive 63 points, including 25 goals and 38 assists.

As the 2022-23 season rolled around, Benson's impact on the ice continued to grow. He further solidified his reputation as a prolific scorer, tallying an impressive 98 points in 60 games. His offensive output reached new heights, with 36 goals and 62 assists. He also demonstrated his physical presence, accumulating 49 penalty minutes.

Benson's offensive numbers showcase his knack for scoring goals, making him a valuable player for the Winnipeg Ice. As Benson continues to develop his game and refine his skills, his stats paint a picture of a player with immense potential.

With each passing season, Benson's numbers and impact on the ice continue to grow. As he progresses in his NHL career, it will be exciting to see how he further evolves and contributes in the coming years.

