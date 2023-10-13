Zach Werenski injury: What happened to Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman?

Zach Werenski collided with Flyers' No.19 Garnet Hathaway behind the Blue Jackets goal. The defenseman then went down in pain and could not get up on his own. Columbus trainers came onto the ice to assess the situation.

Zach Werenski skated off the ice with the help of his teammates after initial checks from the trainers. He was not putting much weight on his right leg.

Zach Werenski likely has suffered a lower-body injury after the collision. The defenseman looked to be in a lot of pain. He is not expected to return to the ice this game.

Expand Tweet

Flyers' Garnet Hathaway was penalized for a minor penalty for kneeing and was out of the ice for 2 minutes.