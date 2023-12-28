Zach Werenski Injury: What happened to Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman?

Zach Werenski exited the game against the New Jersey Devils during the second period after suffering an apparent knee or ankle injury. The Blue Jackets defenseman got his legs tangled up with Devils forward Ondrej Palat who went off-balance after missing to shoot the puck.

Werenski's right leg went out from under him after the tangle with Palat and he seemingly twisted his left ankle as he tried to balance himself with both feet.

Expand Tweet

Blue Jackets announced Zach Werenski has suffered a lower-body injury and will not return to tonight's game:

Expand Tweet

Zach Werenski was helped off the ice by his Blue Jackets teammates as he was unable to put much pressure on his left leg, went down the tunnel and into the dressing room.

Expand Tweet

The Blue Jackets are currently leading the Devils, 2-1. Jake Bean opened the scoring and gave Columbus the lead. Ondrej Palat scored the equalizer, making it 1-1 at the end of the first period.

Justin Danforth scored 8:28 into the second period, giving the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead.

Zach Werenski has 25 points this season from one goal and 24 assists in 33 games.