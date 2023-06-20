Zach Whitecloud runs down the Vegas strip with no shoes in bizarre moment

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud was one of the key contributors that helped the Vegas Golden Knights win their first-ever Stanley Cup championship after beating the Florida Panthers in five games.

While the city of Vegas bathed in celebrations, Whitecloud was spotted running down the Las Vegas Strip barefoot in shorts with flip-flops in his hands. From the picture shared on social media, the defenseman appeared to be in a hurry, but only Whitecloud knows where he was heading barefoot.

Whitecloud, a Sioux Valley Dakota Nation native, is the first indigenous player to play in the NHL. Following the Golden Knights' victory, the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation in Manitoba celebrated its own Whitecloud's achievement.

As a member of the First Nation, Whitecloud and his team's success in winning the NHL's biggest prize has brought great honor to the community, and they are delighted as a whole.

Speaking to Sportsnet, Whitecloud thanked his family and everyone back at his home in First Nation for showering immense support throughout his journey.

"I'm thankful for everyone at home for following along and being a part of the journey and just proud of my heritage, proud of my culture and proud of where I come from."

Last month, ESPN SportsCenter anchor John Anderson mocked Whitecloud, comparing his last name to toilet paper. Fans criticized Anderson and he apologized for his remarks.

A look into the NHL journey of Zach Whitecloud

Whitecloud kicked off his professional hockey career in the Manitoba U-18 'AAA' Hockey League where he played for the Brandon Wheat Kings Midget in 2011-12. Following that, the defenseman moved with the Central Plains Capitals Midget where he spent one season.

In 2012-13, Whitecloud moved to the Manitoba Junior Hockey League where he played for the Portage Terriers and later for Virden Oil Capitals. Before joining the NHL in 2017-18, Whitecloud had a two-year stint with the Bemidji State University of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.

Whitecloud entered the NHL undrafted when he was signed by the Vegas Golden Knights as a free agent with a three-year entry-level contract in 2018.

He's currently in his fifth season in the NHL and during that span, the defenseman has played 186 games and has racked up 44 points (15 goals and 29 assists).

