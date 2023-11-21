"Zacha is so unserious": Boston Bruins fans unhappy with $19,000,000 center's performance in OT loss to Lightning

In a nail-biting showdown at Amalie Arena on Monday, the Boston Bruins faced a heart-wrenching 5-4 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. While Steven Stamkos's last-minute heroics and Brandon Hagel's overtime winner stole the spotlight, the post-game chatter among Bruins fans centers around their center, Pavel Zacha.

Zacha, who inked a lucrative four-year, $19,000,000 deal with the Boston Bruins, found himself under the scrutiny of disappointed fans. Despite his impressive contract, the Czech forward's performance in the critical matchup against the Lightning left much to be desired. With only seven goals and seven assists in 17 games this season, including a goal in today's game, he failed to make a significant impact on the ice when it mattered the most.

The frustration among Bruins faithful is palpable, especially considering the team's overall success with a 13-1-3 record in the season. Fans had high expectations for Zacha, given his hefty contract and the pivotal role he was expected to play in boosting Boston's offensive prowess:

As the Boston Bruins aim to maintain their stellar form, the spotlight will undoubtedly remain on Zacha, with fans anxiously hoping for a turnaround in his performance and a more impactful contribution in future crucial matchups. The pressure is on for the high-priced center to live up to expectations and justify his substantial contract on the ice.

Lightning Strikes Late: Tampa Bay secures thrilling overtime victory against Boston Bruins

The Tampa Bay Lightning emerged victorious with an overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Monday. The game was a rollercoaster of emotions, featuring late-game heroics and dramatic lead changes.

The Lightning struck first as Tanner Jeannot charged the net, lifting a rebound over Bruins' goaltender Jeremy Swayman's pad to give Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead in the opening period. Pavel Zacha responded for the Bruins, tying the game 1-1 at 9:55 with a goal at the side of the net off a pass from David Pastrnak.

Nicholas Paul regained the lead for the Lightning with a power-play goal at 19:30 of the second period, redirecting a shot from Mikhail Sergachev. The third period saw a flurry of action, with Pastrnak knotting the score at 2-2 and John Beecher giving the Bruins a 3-2 lead at 7:47 after forcing a turnover.

Austin Watson leveled the score at 3-3 for the Lightning with his first goal of the season at 8:44, scoring on a one-timer from the right circle off Anthony Cirelli’s pass. Charlie Coyle then put the Bruins ahead 4-3 at 16:09.

However, with just five seconds left in regulation, Steven Stamkos unleashed a one-timer from the left face-off circle, tying the game 4-4 with the goalie pulled for an extra attacker. The dramatic finale came in overtime when Brandon Hagel, receiving a stretch pass from Victor Hedman, scored on a breakaway at 1:19, securing the Lightning's 5-4 victory.