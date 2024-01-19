"Zebras need some glasses": Hawks fans disagree with Philipp Kurashev's five-minute major for boarding Erik Johnson

Chicago Blackhawks fans were left feeling discontent with the referee for assessing a major penalty to center Philipp Kurashev for boarding defenseman Erik Johnson during Thursday's matchup between the Blackhawks and Buffalo Sabres.

The incident unfolded in the third period behind the Sabres' net. Kurashev came skating behind and hit Erik Johnson into the end boards. Johnson eventually left the game following the hit.

The officials were quick to react to the play, and after reviewing it, they assessed Philipp Kurashev with a five-minute major penalty.

Here's what the Hawks fans on X, formerly Twitter, said of the call.

One fan tweeted:

"Looks like the zebras need some glasses, am I right?"

Another chimed in:

"That’s a terrible call…Johnson put himself in harms way."

How did Buffalo Sabres beat Philipp Kurashev and Chicago Blackhawks?

On Friday, the Buffalo Sabres hosted the Chicago Blackhawks at KeyBank Center. The home team delivered a stellar performance and shut down the Hawks 3-0 to stretch the winning streak to two games.

The first period went goalless. In the second period, at the 12:27 mark, Zemgus Girgensons made it 1-0 after he guided a shot off Ryan Johnson through the five-hole. This was the only goal scored in the second period.

At the 2:57 mark of the third period, JJ Peterka extended the Sabres' lead to 2-0 after converting an assist from Johnson along the goal line into the left of the net for a wrist shot goal.

Just over four minutes later, Rasmus Dahlin pushed the Sabres' lead to three goals when his shot deflected off the stick of Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic for a wrist shot goal.

Notably, it marked the second consecutive shutout win for the Sabres, who previously defeated the Canucks 1-0. Ukko-Pekka Luukonen made 19 saves, while Johnson recorded two points in the shutout win over the Hawks.

The Buffalo Sabres face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday. On the other hand, Philipp Kurashev and the Blackhawks will be up against the New York Islanders.