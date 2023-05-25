Best NHL Reddit "Aww" moments ft. Connor McDavid, Evander Kane & more

Here we've taken three aww moments from the Reddit page "Hawwkey", these heartwarming NHL moments touched the community and elicited an "aww" from fans.

In NHL, we often witness intense rivalries, fierce competition, and dazzling displays of skill. However, there are also moments that remind us of the human side of these players.

From gender reveals to fatherly gestures and emotional family connections, these stories highlight the softer side of the game and the players who make it special.

#1. Evander Kane's gender reveal surprise

In March, Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane shared an exciting announcement that he and his girlfriend are expecting their second child, a baby boy. What made the gender reveal even more special was the presence of Kane's teammate and Oilers' captain, Connor McDavid.

In a video shared on social media, McDavid can be seen shyly approaching Kane with a puck, for Kane to hit and reveal the gender of his baby. This heartwarming gesture showcased the bond and camaraderie between teammates and added a touch of joy to Kane's special moment.

#2. NHL player David Perron's hat trick pucks for his kids

In a touching gesture, NHL player David Perron left three pucks on the counter the morning after scoring a hat trick in March. The pucks were meant for his three children, as he revealed on Instagram, stating:

"One hat trick puck per kid for when they wake up before school in the morning... not sure I ever thought I could say that."

Perron's thoughtful act allowed his children to be a part of his success and created lasting memories that they will cherish.

#3. Jakob Chychrun's emotional family connection

For defenseman Jakob Chychrun, his first goal in an Ottawa Senators jersey held deep emotional significance. After playing seven seasons with the Arizona Coyotes, Chychrun was traded to the Senators. The moment became even more meaningful when he witnessed his grandfather's emotional reaction to his goal.

The video captured Chychrun's grandfather expressing his joy and pride. The support and love from his grandfather made him emotional. In a blink of seconds, teardrops poured down his eyes. The heartwarming moment was captured on camera.

These 'Aww' NHL moments, shared by the Reddit page "Hawwkey," remind us of the human side of professional athletes. Evander Kane's gender reveal surprise, David Perron's thoughtful gift to his children, and Jakob Chychrun's emotional family connection all showcase the players' softer sides.

