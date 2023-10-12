NHL 2024 Draft Prospects: Ranking the top 5 projected picks for next season

The 2023-24 NHL season kicked off this week, but some teams will be looking at the top prospects in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Although there is no generational talent like Connor Bedard in next year's draft, it still is considered to be a strong class. It also appears to be a two-horse race to be the first overall pick.

Of course, the entire season, world juniors, and the draft combine could impact these rankings quite a bit.

#1 Macklin Celebrini, C, Boston University

Macklin Celebrini is widely projected to be the first overall pick as he will be playing for Boston University this season.

Celebrini hails from Vancouver, Canada, but opted to play hockey in the United States to try and get a scholarship. Last season, he played for the Chicago Steel of the USHL where he recorded 86 points in 50 games.

The centerman also recorded 15 points in seven games for Team Canada at the under-18s.

#2 Cole Eiserman, LW, Boston University

The top two players in the 2024 NHL Draft will be playing together at Boston University.

Cole Eiserman is from Massacheuttes and for the 2020-21 season, he played for Shattuck-Saint Mary's. He recorded 97 goals and 57 assists for 154 points in 50 games. In the history of the program, only two players scored more goals than Eiserman, and those are Sidney Crosby and Jonathan Toews.

With the U.S. National Development Program last season, Eiserman recorded 44 points in 32 games.

#3 Ivan Demidov, LW, St. Petersburgh (KHL)

The third-ranked Ivan Demidov is currently playing in the KHL in Russia, which could hurt his draft stock, as we saw with Matvei Michkov this year.

Demidov made his KHL debut as a 16-year-old and won a gold medal with Team Russia at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, scoring five points in five games.

He has already played in four games this season with St. Petersburgh but has yet to record a point.

#4 Konsta Helenius, C, Jukurit (Finland)

Konsta Helenius is currently playing for Jukurit in the Finnish league. He has already recorded four points in nine games this season.

Last season, the centerman put up 11 points in 33 games but was playing in a top pro league as a 16-year-old.

#5 Artyom Levshunov, D, Michigan State

Artyom Levsyhunov is the top-ranked defenseman for the 2024 NHL Draft. The Belarusian is currently playing at Michigan State.

Levshunov moved to America for the 2022 season, as he played with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL. In 62 games, he recorded 42 points and was named to the USHL First All-Rookie Team and the Third All-USHL Team.