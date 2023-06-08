NHL 24: Release date, cover athlete, and early access predictions

As the thrilling 2023 NHL season comes to a close, fans eagerly anticipate the release of NHL 24, the next installment in EA Sports' popular hockey video game series. While official details are yet to be revealed by EA Sports, VideoGamer provides expert predictions for the release date, and early access period, and cover athlete of the game.

NHL 24 Release Date Prediction

Based on the release pattern of the previous three editions, it is likely that NHL 24 will follow suit and launch on the second Friday of October. Therefore, our prediction suggests that the release date for the game will be October 13. However, it's important to note that any significant changes or additions to the game could potentially delay the release date.

Early Access Prediction

Following the tradition of the previous NHL releases, NHL 24 will likely offer an early access period starting three days before the official release date. If October 13 is indeed the release date, fans can expect the early access period to begin on October 10, a Tuesday.

Cover Athlete Predictions

NHL 23 made waves by featuring a female professional hockey player on its cover alongside Trevor Zegras. While it remains uncertain if NHL 24 will continue this trend, it is almost certain that an NHL star will grace the cover. Here are our top three predictions for potential cover athletes:

Connor McDavid (C) - Edmonton Oilers: Given McDavid's exceptional performance throughout the 2023 regular season, it is only fitting to include him in our predictions. Leading the league in various categories, McDavid's dominance and relative absence from the NHL cover since NHL 18 make him a strong contender for NHL 24.

Linus Ullmark (G) - Boston Bruins: Ullmark's outstanding season as the best goalkeeper in the league makes him a unique and deserving choice for the cover. Leading in crucial goaltending statistics and playing a pivotal role in the success of the Boston Bruins, Ullmark could break the long-standing tradition of skaters being featured and become the first goalie since NHL 14's Martin Brodeur to grace the cover.

Jack Hughes (C) - New Jersey Devils: With the New Jersey Devils' resurgence and their return to the playoffs, Jack Hughes emerged as a star player for the team. Hughes's impressive goal and assist tally and his young talent align with the trend of featuring rising stars on the cover. If NHL 24 continues the trend set by NHL 23, Hughes could be a strong candidate.

