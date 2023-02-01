NHL All-Star 2023: What to expect from hockey's biggest weekend

This weekend, the stars of the NHL will descend upon Sunrise, Florida, for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game. The game will be hosted by the Florida Panthers at the FLA Live Arena. There will be 44 players in total attending the event, with one player representing each team, as well as 12 players, voted in by the fans.

Greg Wyshynski @wyshynski Here are the 2023 NHL All-Star Game rosters for the Metropolitan Division and the Atlantic Division.



Mitch Marner, Brock Nelson among the notable choices. I heard Steven Stamkos was the initial choice for TBL but there was a late change to Kucherov. Here are the 2023 NHL All-Star Game rosters for the Metropolitan Division and the Atlantic Division. Mitch Marner, Brock Nelson among the notable choices. I heard Steven Stamkos was the initial choice for TBL but there was a late change to Kucherov. https://t.co/kuCuiITD6q

"Here are the 2023 NHL All-Star Game rosters for the Metropolitan Division and the Atlantic Division. Mitch Marner, Brock Nelson among the notable choices. I heard Steven Stamkos was the initial choice for TBL but there was a late change to Kucherov." - Greg Wyshynski

The All-Star Skills competition is scheduled for Friday, with the All-Star Game slated for Saturday. However, aside from the game itself, there are several events going on all week throughout Broward County, from Fort Lauderdale Beach to Sunrise and Coral Springs.

NHL All-Star Weekend Events

While there will be events throughout the week, major festivities kick off Friday morning at 10:00 am with the Truly Hard Seltzer NHL All-Star Beach Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park.

DowntownFTL @ddaftl



@FlaPanthers @FTLCityNews Don’t miss out on all the action as hockey legends take over #FortLauderdale Beach from Thursday through Saturday. The @NHL All-Star Beach Festival will transform #FTL Beach into a hockey paradise. nhl.com/news/nhl-to-ho… Don’t miss out on all the action as hockey legends take over #FortLauderdale Beach from Thursday through Saturday. The @NHL All-Star Beach Festival will transform #FTL Beach into a hockey paradise. nhl.com/news/nhl-to-ho… @FlaPanthers @FTLCityNews

"Don’t miss out on all the action as hockey legends take over #FortLauderdale Beach from Thursday through Saturday. The @NHL All-Star Beach Festival will transform #FTL Beach into a hockey paradise. https://nhl.com/news/nhl-to-host-free-outdoor-fan-festival-at-2023-all-star-weekend/c-340169154?tid=277549086 @FlaPanthers @FTLCityNews" - DowntownFTL

For fans attending the Beach Festival, there will be several family-friendly events, including photo opportunities with the Stanley Cup, autographs from All-Stars and NHL Alum, skills competitions, as well as meet and greet opportunities with the mascots of every NHL team.

All NHL mascots, including Gritty of the Philadelphia Flyers and Stanley C. Panther of the Florida Panthers, will participate in the 2023 NHL Mascot Showdown. The event will pin every team's mascot squaring off in various mini-games, including dodgeball and musical chairs.

Upper Deck @UpperDeckSports



⛱️



From personalized trading cards to visits from your favorite Who's ready for some fun in the sun at #NHLAllStar ⛱️From personalized trading cards to visits from your favorite @NHL Mascots, here's all the fun UD activities at the All-Star Beach Festival! >> bit.ly/3HaBU0d Who's ready for some fun in the sun at #NHLAllStar?🌞⛱️🌴From personalized trading cards to visits from your favorite @NHL Mascots, here's all the fun UD activities at the All-Star Beach Festival! >> bit.ly/3HaBU0d https://t.co/1pFSLklTbz

"Who's ready for some fun in the sun at #NHLAllStar? From personalized trading cards to visits from your favorite @NHL Mascots, here's all the fun UD activities at the All-Star Beach Festival! >> http://bit.ly/3HaBU0d" - Upper Deck

NHL All-Star Skills Competition and All-Star Game

The All-Star Skills Competition will take place on Friday night, beginning at 7 pm. NHL players will compete in various competitions, including the Faster Skater, Hardest Shot, Accuracy Shooting, Pitch N' Puck, Tendy Tandem, and Breakaway Challenge. Florida Panthers legendary goalie Roberto Luongo will appear in goal during the Breakaway Challenge.

Colby Guy @ColbyDGuy



Keith Yandle, Roberto Luongo and Patrick Marleau headline the event that will take place this Wednesday at 8 p.m. Rosters for the #FlaPanthers vs NHL Alumni game in Coral Springs have been announced.Keith Yandle, Roberto Luongo and Patrick Marleau headline the event that will take place this Wednesday at 8 p.m. Rosters for the #FlaPanthers vs NHL Alumni game in Coral Springs have been announced.Keith Yandle, Roberto Luongo and Patrick Marleau headline the event that will take place this Wednesday at 8 p.m. https://t.co/AKecvhFI02

"Rosters for the #FlaPanthers vs NHL Alumni game in Coral Springs have been announced. Keith Yandle, Roberto Luongo and Patrick Marleau headline the event that will take place this Wednesday at 8 p.m." - Colby Guy

The All-Star Game will begin at 3 pm on Saturday, Feb. 3. Each division will compete in a four-team, 3-on-3 tournament, with the winners of each semifinal game battling for a $1 million prize in the championship. Each team includes nine skaters and two goalies.

Poll : 0 votes