NHL All-Star skill competition: Round-by-round prediction and crowning potential winner of $1,000,000 prize 

NHL All-Star weekend is officially here and the skills competition will take place Friday.

The NHL is revamping the skills competition this year, as the 12 All-Stars will compete in four of the first six events. The top eight will advance to the seventh event, which is the shootout, and after that, the top six point-getters will advance to the final event, which is the obstacle course, which will include all skills and be worth double the points.

On Wednesday, the NHL revealed the competitions the players will compete in, so let's predict the outcome of it and who will end up winning the entire competition and win the $1 million prize.

NHL All-Star skill competition predictions

Fastest skater

The five All-Stars competing in the fastest skaters are:

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders

This likely will be a two-horse race between Connor McDavid and Cale Makar. Ultimately, McDavid will get the win while Barzal will get third.

One-Timers

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

One-Timers is also about accuracy, but Auston Matthews should get the win in his home arena, while David Pastrnak and Leon Draisaitl will round out the top three.

NHL Passing Challenge

Nathan MacKinnon

William Nylander

Cale Makar

Mathew Barzal

J.T. Miller

Nikita Kucherov

Quinn Hughes

Connor McDavid

Elias Pettersson

Auston Matthews

Leon Draisaitl

The passing challenge will be ultra-competitive, but Nikita Kucherov will get the win. Cale Makar will come second, while Connor McDavid will take the third spot.

NHL Hardest Shot

Auston Matthews

Cale Makar

David Pastrnak

J.T. Miller

Elias Pettersson

Elias Pettersson will go back-to-back as the winner of the hardest shot, while Auston Matthews and David Pastrnak will come second and third, respectively.

Stick-handling

Quinn Hughes

Connor McDavid

Elias Pettersson

Nikita Kucherov

Leon Draisaitl

Nathan MacKinnon

David Pastrnak

Mathew Barzal

William Nylander

This is Connor McDavid's competition to lose, while Nikita Kucherov and Nathan MacKinnon will round out the top three.

NHL Accuracy Shooting

Nikita Kucherov

Cale Makar

Connor McDavid

Quinn Hughes

J.T. Miller

David Pastrnak

Nathan MacKinnon

William Nylander

Leon Draisaitl

Auston Matthews

The accuracy competition will be won by David Pastrnak, while Nikita Kucherov and Auston Matthews will come second and third, respectively.

After the first eight events, the top eight players advancing will be Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Nikita Kucherov, Cale Makar, Auston Matthews, David Pastrnak, Leon Draisaitl and Mathew Barzal will go to the NHL One-on-One.

In the One-on-One, the top six advancing to the finals will be McDavid, MacKinnon, Kucherov, Makar, Pastrnak and Matthews.

The final skills competition event will be the NHL Obstacle Course, which McDavid will win to get 10 points and secure himself the $1 million prize and the winner of the skills competition.