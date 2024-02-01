NHL All-Star skill competition: Round-by-round prediction and crowning potential winner of $1,000,000 prize 

NHL All-Star weekend is officially here and the skills competition will take place Friday.
The NHL is revamping the skills competition this year, as the 12 All-Stars will compete in four of the first six events. The top eight will advance to the seventh event, which is the shootout, and after that, the top six point-getters will advance to the final event, which is the obstacle course, which will include all skills and be worth double the points.
On Wednesday, the NHL revealed the competitions the players will compete in, so let's predict the outcome of it and who will end up winning the entire competition and win the $1 million prize.
NHL All-Star skill competition predictions
Fastest skater
The five All-Stars competing in the fastest skaters are:
- Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
- William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
- Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
- Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders
This likely will be a two-horse race between Connor McDavid and Cale Makar. Ultimately, McDavid will get the win while Barzal will get third.
One-Timers
- Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
- Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
- Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers
- Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
- J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks
- Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders
- David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins
One-Timers is also about accuracy, but Auston Matthews should get the win in his home arena, while David Pastrnak and Leon Draisaitl will round out the top three.
NHL Passing Challenge
- Nathan MacKinnon
- William Nylander
- Cale Makar
- Mathew Barzal
- J.T. Miller
- Nikita Kucherov
- Quinn Hughes
- Connor McDavid
- Elias Pettersson
- Auston Matthews
- Leon Draisaitl
The passing challenge will be ultra-competitive, but Nikita Kucherov will get the win. Cale Makar will come second, while Connor McDavid will take the third spot.
NHL Hardest Shot
- Auston Matthews
- Cale Makar
- David Pastrnak
- J.T. Miller
- Elias Pettersson
Elias Pettersson will go back-to-back as the winner of the hardest shot, while Auston Matthews and David Pastrnak will come second and third, respectively.
Stick-handling
- Quinn Hughes
- Connor McDavid
- Elias Pettersson
- Nikita Kucherov
- Leon Draisaitl
- Nathan MacKinnon
- David Pastrnak
- Mathew Barzal
- William Nylander
This is Connor McDavid's competition to lose, while Nikita Kucherov and Nathan MacKinnon will round out the top three.
NHL Accuracy Shooting
- Nikita Kucherov
- Cale Makar
- Connor McDavid
- Quinn Hughes
- J.T. Miller
- David Pastrnak
- Nathan MacKinnon
- William Nylander
- Leon Draisaitl
- Auston Matthews
The accuracy competition will be won by David Pastrnak, while Nikita Kucherov and Auston Matthews will come second and third, respectively.
After the first eight events, the top eight players advancing will be Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Nikita Kucherov, Cale Makar, Auston Matthews, David Pastrnak, Leon Draisaitl and Mathew Barzal will go to the NHL One-on-One.
In the One-on-One, the top six advancing to the finals will be McDavid, MacKinnon, Kucherov, Makar, Pastrnak and Matthews.
The final skills competition event will be the NHL Obstacle Course, which McDavid will win to get 10 points and secure himself the $1 million prize and the winner of the skills competition.