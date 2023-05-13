NHL announces Hart Trophy finalists: Who will take home the NHL's MVP award?

The NHL recently announced the nominees for the 2022 Hart Trophy, an annual award given to the player judged to be the most valuable to his team during the NHL regular season. This year's nominees are Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins, and Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers.

Meet the three finalists for the NHL's Hart Trophy

Connor McDavid

McDavid, who won the award in 2017 and 2021, is the clear favorite to take home the trophy once again. The Oilers' top line center led the NHL in both points and goals this season, with an impressive 64 goals and 153 points in just 82 games played. McDavid's speed, skill, and vision make him a dominant force on the ice, and he is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world.

David Pastrnak

Pastrnak, a talented and deadly right winger, had an outstanding season for the Bruins, scoring 61 goals and 113 points in 82 games. He was second in the league in goals, behind only McDavid, and his scoring touch was a key reason why the Bruins were able to secure the President's Trophy. While Pastrnak's numbers are impressive, they are probably not enough to dethrone McDavid as the Hart Trophy winner.

Matthew Tkachuk

The third nominee, Matthew Tkachuk, is perhaps the most surprising of the three. The former Flames left winger had a solid season for the Panthers, scoring 40 goals and 109 points in 79 games. Tkachuk's contributions to the Panthers' historic first-round upset of the Bruins cannot be overlooked. He was a key part of the team's physical, hard-nosed style of play, and his grit and determination helped them overcome the odds to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

Despite Tkachuk's impressive performance, it seems unlikely that he will be able to beat out McDavid for the Hart Trophy. McDavid's dominance this season was simply too great to ignore, and he is widely regarded as the best player in the game today. With his combination of speed, skill, and hockey sense, McDavid is a true game-changer and a deserving candidate for the Hart Trophy.

While all three nominees for the NHL's Hart Trophy had strong seasons, it is clear that Connor McDavid is the favorite to take home the award for the third time in his career. His impressive numbers and unparalleled skill make him a true difference-maker on the ice, and he is sure to continue to be a force to be reckoned with for years to come.

