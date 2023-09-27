NHL Atlantic Division 2023/24 Predictions: Can the Bruins build on their perfect season?

As the 2023-24 NHL season approaches, hockey enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating another season of intense competition within the Atlantic Division. With several teams making significant changes in the offseason, let's take a closer look at how the standings might unfold.

Predicting the 2023-24 NHL Atlantic Division Standings: A Season of Change

8. Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens find themselves at the bottom of the projected standings. They have struggled to address weaknesses at various positions. The upcoming season will be pivotal in determining whether their draft pick, Juraj Slafkovsky, was a wise choice. Expect a challenging year for the Canadiens.

7. Florida Panthers

Despite being the defending Stanley Cup runners-up, the Florida Panthers are projected to finish lower this season. The Panthers lost key pieces in the offseason, and word is still out if Matthew Tkachuk, Carter Verhaeghe and Sergei Bobrovsky can carry the team for a full season.

6. Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings made some improvements by acquiring Alex DeBrincat in the offseason. They are poised to compete for a NHL playoff spot, but their success will depend on their ability to address goaltending concerns.

5. Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators made notable additions by bringing in Vladimir Tarasenko and Joonas Korpisalo. With young talent on the rise, the Senators have the potential to make a push for the playoffs if everything clicks in their favor.

4. Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning, despite their recent championship success, are projected to regress due to ongoing cap space challenges. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy appeared more mortal last season, adding to their concerns.

3. Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres are on the cusp of becoming cup contenders. With a dynamic goaltending duo in Ukko-Pekka Lukkonen and Devon Levi, along with emerging stars like Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens, the Sabres are an exciting team to watch.

2. Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have decided to run it back with additions like Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi. However, questions surrounding their depth and the consistency of goaltenders Joseph Woll and Ilya Samsonov could impact their performance.

1. Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins sit atop our projected standings. They set a record for wins in a season last year and retained their core contributors. With a stable lineup, the Bruins are well-positioned to maintain their dominance in the NHL Atlantic Division.

In conclusion, the 2023-24 NHL season in the Atlantic Division promises to be a season of change and challenges for many teams. While the Boston Bruins lead our projections, the dynamic nature of hockey means that surprises are always possible. Fans can look forward to an exciting season filled with ups and downs as teams vie for playoff berths and championship glory.