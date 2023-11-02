NHL biggest winners and losers into Week 4 of 2023/24 hockey season

The 2023-24 NHL season is nearly a month underway as teams are about to or have played their 10th game of the season.

Although the season is a long one, 10 games is a good mark to check in to see how teams are doing. At this point, you have a good idea of the team's performances.

On that note, let's take a look at the biggest winners and losers.

Biggest NHL winners

#1 Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins are 8-0-1

The Boston Bruins entered this season with many expecting them to take a step back after losing Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci to retirement.

However, Boston is 8-0-1 to begin the year and is allowing just 1.56 goals per game which ranks first in the NHL. The Bruins are currently atop the Atlantic Division and looks like they will be playoff-bound again.

#2 Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas is 9-0-1 to begin the year

The Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup last season and there is no hangover from the celebrations.

Vegas brought back a very similar roster, but many expected them to be a bit worse than last year. However, that is far from the case, as the Golden Knights (9-0-1) are the best team in the NHL and look like the favorite to win the Cup.

#3 Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks were expected to be one of the worst teams in the NHL this season, as they are rebuilding. However, that isn't the case as the Ducks have won five straight games and are now 6-4.

Anaheim has started to click offensively and is led by John Gibson who is a great goalie. The Ducks could be a dark horse to sneak into the playoffs.

Losers of the NHL season so far

#1 San Jose Sharks

San Jose Sharks are winless

The San Jose Sharks have performed worse than expected from them so far this season.

San Jose is the only team in the NHL who has yet to win, as the Sharks are 0-8-1 and have scored just nine goals. San Jose has a negative 35-goal differential and shows no signs of snapping their losing streak.

#2 Calgary Flames

Calgary Flames have lost six games in a row

The Calgary Flames were considered a fringe playoff team this season, but after 10 games, that doesn't appear to be the case.

Calgary is 2-7-1 and has lost six straight games and has a -16 goal differential. The Flames goaltending has been a major issue and as of right now, looks like they will be sellers at the trade deadline.