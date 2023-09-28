NHL Central Division 2023/24 Predictions: Can the Blackhawks compete in Bedard's Year 1?

As the 2023-24 NHL season approaches, fans are eager to see how the Central Division will unfold. With a mix of established contenders and rising stars, here's a projection of how the standings might look at the end of the season in the NHL's Central Division.

Predicting the 2023-24 NHL Central Division Standings: A Season of Surprises

8. St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues faced significant losses at the trade deadline last season, leaving them with a depleted roster. Despite acquiring Kevin Hayes, it's unlikely they will be competitive this season, making them the eighth-place team in our projection.

7. Arizona Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes will heavily rely on the young talent of Logan Cooley to stay competitive. While Cooley shows promise, the team is still in a rebuilding phase, placing them just above the bottom of the division.

6. Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild have a solid roster, led by the talented Kirill Kaprizov. However, they made no significant additions in the offseason, and losing depth could impact their performance. They'll remain competitive but may fall short of a higher playoff seed.

5. Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks are poised for an exciting season with the arrival of Connor Bedard, one of the league's most promising young talents. Teaming him up with Taylor Hall and Ryan Donato should provide an offensive spark, making the Blackhawks a team in the NHL to watch closely.

4. Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets may not have made headlines in the offseason, but they have a reliable core led by Kyle Connor and Connor Hellebuyck. They could become a more compelling team as the season progresses, making them a potential trade deadline surprise.

3. Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche boast a talented forward group but face depth issues following their Stanley Cup win in 2022. Much will depend on whether goaltender Alex Georgiev can overperform and help fill the gaps in the lineup.

2. Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators ended the previous season as one of the hottest teams in the league, with their prospects exceeding expectations. Goaltenders Juuse Saros and Kevin Lankinen form an underrated duo, and the addition of Ryan O'Reilly bolsters their lineup.

1. Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars enter the 2023-24 season as the favorites to top the Central Division. Their lineup, featuring standout players like Wyatt Johnston, Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger, is a potent combination of youth and experience. The Stars are an underrated contender for the NHL Stanley Cup.

In conclusion, the Central Division promises an exciting season with various storylines to follow. While the Dallas Stars are our projected division leaders, the unpredictable nature of hockey means that surprises and upsets are always possible. Fans can look forward to a thrilling season of NHL action as these teams compete for divisional supremacy.