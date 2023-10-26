NHL Decentralized Draft: When does new draft system start and how would it change the league?

The NHL will be decentralizing the draft.

It was reported that the NHL would be looking to decentralize the draft, and have it similar to how the NFL and the NBA's draft are run. Currently, the NHL Draft is at a host location, while every team has all their top executives at the draft table.

However, at the Board of Governors meeting earlier this month, the league sent out a memo asking teams to fill out a ballot on whether or not they want to decentralize the draft.

Now, it has been reported by multiple outlets that a strong majority responded “yes” by Tuesday’s deadline. If the NHL does end up decentralizing the draft, it would allow teams to remain in their cities and send one or two representatives to the draft location.

The complaint from NHL teams is that the draft is too close to free agency. So, there is so much work to be done, and having to travel to the draft and back has been a hassle.

According to the report, the NHL Draft would take place at a 5,000-to-10,000 seat venue and have one or two representatives from each team. Prospects would be greeted by commissioner Gary Bettman and a team rep on the draft stage for a brief photo opportunity after being selected. Further, the players would then be flown out to the team's city to meet the brass, as the NFL does it.

When would the decentralized NHL Draft start?

As of right now, there is no word on whether or not the decentralized draft would kick in for the 2024 NHL Draft, set to take place in Las Vegas.

According to reports, there are still logistical issues for the NHL to go through. But, if it doesn't happen in 2024, the 2025 NHL Draft would be the first decentralized draft.

Although some fans do like having all the executives on the draft floor, some general managers have said they feel everyone being in one place actually makes fewer trades. They have said it is hard to hear on the floor, so they all text anyway, as no one wants to be seen going to someone else's table.

So, once the NHL does decentralize the draft, it doesn't seem like anything will change.