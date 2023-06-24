NHL Draft 2023: Arizona Coyotes predicted picks

The Arizona Coyotes are heading into the 2023 NHL draft with an impressive collection of 12 picks, including a notable four picks in the third round. The Coyotes aim to capitalize on the depth of talent available in this year's draft and further strengthen their roster.

Led by General Manager Bill Armstrong and his team, the Coyotes are determined to make strategic choices that will position them well in the upcoming draft.

Here are the Coyotes' predicted picks for the first two rounds of the draft:

#1, Matvei Michkov

With the sixth overall pick, the Arizona Coyotes have an opportunity to select Matvei Michkov. Surprisingly, Michkov slips down the draft order, but the Coyotes would want to capitalize on the situation. Standing at 5-foot-10, Michkov may not be the tallest player, but his exceptional skills more than compensate for it.

He possesses an incredible shot, which ranks among the best in this year's draft class, and his puck-handling abilities are highly impressive. As an elite winger, Michkov is projected to become a first-line forward in the NHL, with the potential to score 40 goals in a season.

#2, Oliver Moore

With the 12th overall pick in the draft, the Arizona Coyotes have the opportunity to select Oliver Moore, a talented center from the U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP). Building on their selection of Logan Cooley in last year's draft, the Coyotes return to the NTDP to add another promising prospect.

Moore, although overshadowed by his first-line teammates Will Smith, Gabe Perreault, and Ryan Leonard, is widely regarded as one of the best skaters in this year's draft class.

#3, Dalibor Dvorský

According to Scott Wheeler, the AIK team staff has indicated that the Arizona Coyotes have shown interest in Dalibor Dvorský. Dvorský, a talented Slovak professional ice hockey center, currently plays for AIK in the HockeyAllsvenskan league.

Dvorský is highly regarded as one of the top prospects in the upcoming 2023 NHL Entry Draft. His exceptional performance includes winning a gold medal with Team Slovakia at the 2022 World U18 Division IA Championships, where he recorded 11 points in just five games.

Yotes Trade Central @yotestradecen Interesting draft nugget:



Scott Wheeler says that AIK team staff have told him the team that has courted Dalibor Dvorský the most are the Arizona Coyotes. Interesting draft nugget:Scott Wheeler says that AIK team staff have told him the team that has courted Dalibor Dvorský the most are the Arizona Coyotes.

Arizona Coyotes 2023 NHL draft picks

The Arizona Coyotes possess a total of 12 picks in the upcoming 2023 NHL entry draft. Their draft selections are distributed as follows:

1st Round - two draft choices.

2nd Round - one draft choice.

3rd Round - four draft choices.

4th Round - one draft choice.

5th Round - two draft choices.

6th Round - two draft choices.

Poll : 0 votes