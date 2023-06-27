NHL Draft 2023 best prospects: Top 10 players ahead of key event explored

The 2023 NHL draft is almost here, with the first round starting on Wednesday and the second taking place on Thursday in Nashville.

The first overall pick will be made by the Chicago Blackhawks and Connor Bedard will be the selection. Although Bedard is getting all the hype - and rightfully so - there are still several players that project to be future All-Stars.

Let's take a look at the top 10 players ahead of the 2023 NHL draft.

#10, Gabriel Perreault, LW, USA NTDP

Gabriel Perreault is a top-six forward, a skilled player and an offensive machine. Perreault will immediately help any team's power play once he gets to the NHL as he can create his own offense while his passing ability is also really solid.

#9, Dalibor Dvorsky, C, AIK (Allsv)

Dalibor Dvorsky is one of the younger players in the NHL draft but the knock on him is whether or not he is a centerman or winger in the NHL. Dvorsky is a great defensive forward who can penalty kill and play a shut-down role in the NHL which every team needs.

#8, David Reinbacher, D, Kloten (SUI)

The lone defenseman in the top 10 of the 2023 NHL draft is David Reinbacher, and he should be a top-four defenseman in the league. Reinbacher is a very solid two-way defenseman but doesn't excel at either end, but won't make many mistakes either.

#7, Ryan Leonard, RW, USA NTDP

Ryan Leonard is a complete player who plays with a bit of an edge and has a great shot. For his size, he also skates very well which should help him create his offense in the NHL but will need a few years in college to develop.

#6, Zach Benson, LW, Winnipeg (WHL)

Zach Benson has all the tools to be a solid NHL player but the knock on him is his size. He's listed at just 5-foot-9 and 163 lbs which is a bit of a concern. But, in the WHL, Benson showed off his offensive ability and speed this past season.

#5, Will Smith, C, USA NTDP

Will Smith is a great playmaker and someone that projects to be a second-line center in the NHL. Smith can generate offense with his passing and vision and should be able to help quarterback a powerplay.

#4, Leo Carlsson, C, Orebro (SHL)

Leo Carlsson did well in International Play this year at the world juniors and World Championships, showing he can play well against older players. He likely could be in the NHL next season.

#3, Adam Fantilli, C, Michigan (NCAA)

Adam Fantilli will likely be drafted second overall and projects to be a first or second-line center in the NHL. Fantilli will likely go back to Michigan next year and is likely a year or two away from being in the NHL but he already has the size and shot that should translate to the NHL.

#2, Matvei Michkov, RW, SKA (KHL)

Matvei Michkov is the second-best player in the 2023 NHL draft class, but will likely fall outside of the top five. Michkov is signed in the KHL until 2026 and many teams are worried he won't come to the NHL.

But, if Michkov does eventually go to the NHL, he will be someone a team can build around as some scouts think he could be even better than Bedard.

#1, Connor Bedard, C, Regina (WHL)

Connor Bedard has been hyped-up for years now and all he has done in the WHL was live up to the hype. Bedard projects to be a franchise cornerstone and a generational talent and will be the first name called in the 2023 NHL draft.

