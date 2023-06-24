NHL Draft 2023: Montreal Canadiens predicted picks

With the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft, the Montreal Canadiens have their sights set on promising prospects to enhance their roster for the upcoming season. Among their options, the Canadiens have been eyeing Ryan Leonard as their preferred choice, while David Reinbacher remains a strong second option.

Insights from NHL Watcher suggest that Leonard is the frontrunner, but the final decision will be revealed on day one of the 2023 NHL draft.

NHL Watcher posted on Twitter:

"Listening to all Habs reporters and “insiders”, looks like they are going with Ryan Leonard. We shall see.. Reinbacher would be option 2, but seems like Leonard is option 1."

Ryan Leonard, a versatile forward, has shown his ability to excel in various positions during his time with the US National U18 squad. Although primarily listed as a center, he has shown his adaptability by playing all three forward roles.

This versatility adds an extra dimension to his game and makes him an appealing prospect for the Canadiens. Leonard was part of a dynamic line alongside Gabe Perreault and Will Smith, and their collective talent has generated significant interest.

The 18-year-old had an outstanding season with the U18 team, accumulating an impressive 94 points in 57 games, consisting of 51 goals and 43 assists. Furthermore, Leonard played a pivotal role in leading Team USA to a gold medal in the U18 World Championship, further solidifying his reputation as a top prospect.

Leonard possesses exceptional offensive skills, with a pro-caliber shot and deft hands. He is known for his deceptive play, using his upper body and eyes to misdirect defenders, opening up scoring opportunities, or creating space for his teammates.

His ability to facilitate plays and find teammates in dangerous positions is a priceless commodity. Leonard's above-average skating ability allows him to capitalize on these skills, making him a potent offensive threat both in open play and in the rush.

2023 NHL draft: Montreal Canadiens picks

The Canadiens will have a busy 2023 NHL draft as they hold a total of 11 picks, providing ample opportunities to add talent and depth to their roster.

Their first-round selection is at 5th overall.

Another first-round pick at 31st overall.

A second-round pick at 37th overall.

A third-round pick at 69th overall.

Three fourth-round picks at 101st, 110th, and 128th overall.

Two fifth-round picks at 133rd and 144th overall.

A sixth-round pick at 165th overall.

And a seventh-round pick at 197th overall.

