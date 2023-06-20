The 2023 NHL Draft is just eight days away. Although the top overall pick has been seemingly decided since 2022, many other choices have continued to be debated.

As we inch closer to draft night, let's see who has moved up and what the current mock NHL Draft looks like.

Mock NHL Draft features heavy North American skill

#1 Connor Bedard, C, Regina (WHL) - Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard has been the clear NHL Draft pick for some time now. The generational talent looks on pace to change an NHL franchise, and the lucky winners are the Chicago Blackhawks.

Perhaps lucky is not the right word, as Chicago appeared to tank their season down the stretch to finish with the highest chance of landing Bedard possible. It worked.

#2 Adam Fantilli, C, University of Michigan (NCAA) - Anaheim Ducks

Adam Fantilli won the 2023 Hobey Baker Award for the best player in College Hockey, and boy, was he fun to watch. Fantilli led Michigan with 30 goals and 65 points in 36 games on their way to the Frozen Four.

Despite being very deep down the middle, the Anaheim Ducks will not pass over this type of talent in the NHL Draft.

#3 Leo Carlsson, C/RW, Orebro (SHL) - Columbus Blue Jackets

The Swedish forward can create plays and defend, all while using his size to dominate the physical play. In the SHL, Carlsson put up 10 goals and 25 points last season.

#4 Matvei Michkov, RW, HK Sochi (KHL) - San Jose Sharks

Michkov will not replace Timo Meier, but for the San Jose Sharks, it's a good place to start. Michkov is a physical, elite winger. He is also a bit of a wild card, potentially landing anywhere in the top 10 of this year's draft.

Michkov has announced that he will remain in Russia next season.

#5 Will Smith, C, US U-18 (NTDP) - Montreal Canadiens

Will Smith is Gettin Jiggy Wit It, for sure. The speedy center at times looks to playing with children, as he dangles and skates circles around the opposing zone (see video above).

Smith will provide high-level talent to a Montreal Canadiens team that has a host of young forward skill already on its roster in Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki.

#6 David Reinbecher, D, EHC Kloten (NL) - Arizona Coyotes

Arizona traded away Jacob Chycrun at the 2023 trade deadline. So while their offense has improved and found some young talent, their blue line is in desperate need of a game-changer. That is where David Reinbacher comes in.

The two-way defender has a high hockey IQ and should be a relatively quick transition to the NHL.

#7 Ryan Leonard, RW, US U-18 (NTDP) - Philadelphia Flyers

The American developed prospect pool continues with Ryan Leonard. Leonard is one of the hardest-working players in this year's NHL Entry Draft. He battles, skates to the tough areas, and earns every offensive chance he gets.

Think Brad Marchand and Logan Stankoven's combination of grunt work and skill.

#8 Matthew Wood, RW, UConn (NCAA) - Washington Capitals

The rare 'under-the-radar' University is likely getting a top 10 pick in the 2023 draft. Freshman Matthew Wood led the Uconn Huskies with 34 points last season.

Oh, and did I mention he was the youngest player in college hockey?

#9 Zach Benson, LW, Winnipeg Ice (WHL) - Detroit Red Wings

Zach Benson is another wild card in this NHL Draft, in that it feels possible he could be picked higher. But for now, I am sticking with the Detroit Red Wings and the 9th overall pick.

Benson is one of few left-wingers at the top of the prospect pool, which could either work for or against him. Finding right-handed defensemen has become a focus for most clubs, and having a fairly equal combination of righties and lefties among the forwards is not far behind.

#10 Dalibor Dvorsky, C/RW, AIK (Allsvenskan) - St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues dished out a large piece of its elite forwards when trading both Vladimir Tarasenko and Ivan Barbashev at the trade deadline. Well, they can fill that future void with Dalibor Dvorsky at the NHL Draft.

Dvorsky is an excellent power-play forward, with elite skill and a wicked shot from the right half wall.

