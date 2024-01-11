NHL Early Trade Deadline predictions 2024 ft. Bruins' pursuit of Elias Lindholm

The 2024 NHL Trade Deadline is set for Mar. 8. The trade deadline is one of the more exciting days on the NHL calendar, as it's the final time teams can acquire players for their playoff run.

It allows teams to move on from pending free agents to get assets back if they are going to miss the playoffs or strengthen their roster to try and win the Stanley Cup.

NHL Trade Deadline predictions

#1 Boston lands Elias Lindholm

The Boston Bruins are once again atop the Atlantic Division while the Calgary Flames entering a rebuild.

Boston will be active on the trade front, and adding a center will be at the top of their priority list. The Bruins lost Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci to retirement this off-season, so they could acquire Elias Lindholm from the Flames.

Lindholm would immediately come in and be the Bruins' top-line center, which would push Charlie Coyle to the second line and Morgan Geekie to the third line. With those three down the middle, Boston would be set down the middle for their playoff run.

#2 Maple Leafs land Chris Tanev

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be active on the trade front to acquire a defenseman, and Chris Tanev will likely be their target.

Toronto's GM is Brad Treliving, a former Flames general manager and very familiar with Tanev. It was reported earlier this season that the Maple Leafs tried to trade for Tanev, but the money didn't work.

At the deadline, Calgary and Toronto will come together and move Tanev to the Maple Leafs to help strengthen their D-core.

#3 Carolina moves Michael Bunting, acquires a goalie

Michael Bunting signed a three-year deal with Carolina this summer.

The Carolina Hurricanes signed forward Michael Bunting to a three-year $13.5-million deal this off-season to add some scoring to their lineup.

Bunting has been solid, as he has recorded 26 points in 37 games, while Carolina is in a playoff position. However, expect the Hurricanes to trade him to another playoff-bound team so that Carolina can get cap space to acquire a goalie.

The weak point for the Hurricanes this season has been their goaltending, and it's something that must be addressed at the deadline.

#4 Flyers move on from Morgan Frost

Morgan Frost was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Since then, he has had a very up-and-down career, which resulted in him having to sign a league minimum contract last season. As an RFA this summer, Frost and the Flyers agreed a two-year, $4.2-million bridge deal, but he has been scratched a couple of times by John Tortorella.

Although Frost has recorded 14 points in 30 games, he doesn't seem to be a fit in Philadelphia, and the Flyers will move the former first-rounder at the deadline.

#5 Penguins deal Guentzel

The Pittsburgh Penguins are outside a playoff spot, which will give Kyle Dubas a tough decision to make at the deadline.

Dubas could look to add and strengthen their roster, but the more likely outcome is that he sells, which means trading pending UFA Jake Guentzel.

Guentzel will be someone most playoff-bound teams would be interested in, as he could be a top-six forward who can score.