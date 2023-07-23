In a recent internet video, Anaheim Ducks' rising star Trevor Zegras sparked an unexpected controversy among NHL fans.

The 20-year-old forward made a surprising statement, expressing his plans to watch "Barbie" over the highly anticipated film "Oppenheimer" during the upcoming weekend, citing his admiration for actress Margot Robbie.

Trevor Zegras' lighthearted admission seemed harmless, but it instantly became a topic of amusement and ridicule among hockey enthusiasts. Social media platforms were flooded with playful banter, as fans couldn't resist poking fun at the young player's film preferences.

While it's natural for athletes to have diverse interests outside the rink, NHL fans are notorious for their passion and intense scrutiny. Zegras' choice of entertainment might have been a simple preference, but in the eyes of fans, it turned into comedic fodder.

Amidst all the jesting, it's clear that Zegras' popularity extends beyond his prowess on the ice, making him a subject of both admiration and playful teasing among NHL fans.

Trevor Zegras and Brent Sopel a clash of generations in evolving NHL

Trevor Zegras has rapidly emerged as a prominent figure in the ever-evolving landscape of the NHL. With the league embracing a faster, skill-oriented style of play, Zegras has thrived, showcasing his creativity and quick thinking on the ice.

However, not everyone in the hockey community is a fan of the rising star. Recently, retired NHLer Brent Sopel made headlines when he expressed his strong disapproval of Zegras, igniting a spirited response from the talented youngster.

"I would take a two-hander to (Zegras') teeth and love every second of it,"

Sopel's harsh remark caused quite a stir among fans and players. Unfazed by Sopel's comments, Zegras responded with a touch of humor, taking to Twitter to cleverly reference the 2004 comedy film "Dodgeball" and its iconic "5 D's of dodgeball": dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge.

His lighthearted retort demonstrated his ability to handle criticism with grace and wit, earning him even more admiration from fans.

As the sport of hockey continues to transition from a more physical game to one that emphasizes speed, skill and finesse, clashes of opinions between old-school players and the new generation are bound to occur.

While Brent Sopel has yet to respond to Trevor Zegras's playful retort, their exchange underscores the ongoing debate surrounding the changing nature of the sport. It highlights the contrasting perspectives on how the game should be played, with the traditional approach of physicality clashing with the growing prominence of skill-driven strategies.

As the NHL evolves, one thing remains certain – the league is witnessing a new era of players who are redefining the game and captivating fans with their innovative styles of play.

