Ice Hockey
  • home icon
  • Ice Hockey
  • NHL
  • NHL fans left stunned by ticket prices soaring to thousands of dollars for preseason games- "Who in the actual f*ck is actually paying that?"

NHL fans left stunned by ticket prices soaring to thousands of dollars for preseason games- "Who in the actual f*ck is actually paying that?"

By Arnab Mondal
Modified Jul 23, 2023 12:43 GMT
Vegas Golden Knights Victory Parade And Rally
fans left stunned by ticket prices soaring to thousands of dollars for preseason games

NHL fans are expressing shock and dismay as ticket prices for preseason games surge to new levels, some reaching thousands of dollars. Traditionally viewed as an opportunity for fans to enjoy affordable hockey action before the regular season, the sudden price hike has left many supporters questioning the affordability of the sport they love.

The soaring ticket prices have been attributed to various factors. These include increased demand for live sporting events post-pandemic, limited stadium capacities due to ongoing health protocols, and the rising popularity of the NHL.

Additionally, the craze of preseason games further fueled the demand, as these games provide fans with a rare chance to witness their favorite players in action before the official season kicks off.

Have preseason ticket prices gone too far? by u/No-ConspiracyTheory in nhl

Social media platforms have been inundated with frustrated fans expressing their disappointment. Many lament that this pricing trend may alienate the very people who have been the backbone of the NHL's support. Critics argue that such exorbitant prices undermine the league's commitment to fostering a strong and diverse fan base.

Comment by u/Roddy_Piper2000 from discussion Have preseason ticket prices gone too far? in nhl
Comment by u/defigravity42 from discussion Have preseason ticket prices gone too far? in nhl
Comment by u/Canada_Checking_In from discussion Have preseason ticket prices gone too far? in nhl
Comment by u/Snow-Wraith from discussion Have preseason ticket prices gone too far? in nhl
Comment by u/WubbaLubbaDubDub184 from discussion Have preseason ticket prices gone too far? in nhl
Comment by u/Ecstatic-Sense5115 from discussion Have preseason ticket prices gone too far? in nhl
Comment by u/TexasYankee212 from discussion Have preseason ticket prices gone too far? in nhl
Comment by u/johnnymavrigg from discussion Have preseason ticket prices gone too far? in nhl

Hockey enthusiasts hope that the league will address this issue promptly. The rising ticket prices may be a testament to the sport's growing popularity, but striking a balance between financial viability and fan satisfaction remains a paramount challenge for the league moving forward.

NHL preseason ticket prices reach levels comparable to Stanley Cup Finals

The prices of NHL preseason game tickets have soared to levels comparable to those of the highly anticipated Stanley Cup Finals. Fans across the league were left stunned and bewildered upon discovering that attending preseason matches now demands a substantial financial commitment, rivaling the cost of witnessing the pinnacle of hockey competition.

Preseason tickets have now been marked up to thousands of dollars, mirroring the price tags associated with the prestigious finals series. The Panthers hosted Games 3 and 4, with tickets starting at $424 before fees in FLA Live Arena.

Meanwhile, at Las Vegas's T-Mobile Arena, the cheapest tickets are priced at $349 before fees. The ultimate Game 7 experience may require fans to be prepared to pay a staggering $1,747.

While the demand for live sports events and the excitement surrounding the preseason games may have contributed to the surge in price. The NHL may need to address the issue promptly to ensure that both preseason and final games remain accessible and inclusive for fans from all walks of life.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...