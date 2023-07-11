As the 2023/24 NHL season approaches, fans are eagerly waiting for the return of hockey action. In the Atlantic Division, several teams have undergone transformations, leading to excitement and anticipation among hockey enthusiasts. With this in mind, fans are already making predictions on which teams will emerge as playoff contenders in the upcoming NHL season.

The Detroit Red Wings have shown promise with a dynamic roster led by captain Dylan Larkin. The addition of rookies Lucas Raymond and Alex DeBrincat, along with the emergence of J.T. Compher and Moritz Seider, has fans hopeful for a strong playoff push.

The Buffalo Sabres, anchored by Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, and Rasmus Dahlin, have bolstered their lineup with top prospect Owen Power and goaltender Devon Levi. Their young core and improved depth give fans a reason to believe in their playoff chances.

Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators, led by the gritty Brady Tkachuk, the skilled Tim Stützle, and emerging talents Josh Norris and Thomas Chabot, possess a mix of youth and experience. Jakob Chychrun's arrival adds defensive strength to their roster, making them a potential playoff threat.

The NHL offseason has sparked discussions and debates among fans, and when it comes to early predictions for playoff contenders in the Atlantic Division for the 2023/24 season, Twitter is ablaze with reactions.

Boston Bruins Unveil All-Centennial Team to Celebrate 100 Years in the NHL

The Boston Bruins have exciting plans to celebrate their 100th year by honoring legendary players in franchise history. An independent committee comprising journalists, historians, and members of the hockey community has been appointed to vote for the top 100 Bruins players of the organization's first century.

This comprehensive list, known as the "Historic 100," will be unveiled in September. Subsequently, the committee will convene to deliberate and determine the final 20 players for the All-Centennial Team, consisting of 12 forwards, 6 defensemen, and 2 goaltenders.

The All-Centennial Team will be unveiled on October 12 during the Centennial Gala. Additionally, starting in September, fans will have the opportunity to create and share their individual All-Centennial Teams using an online portal provided by the Bruins.

