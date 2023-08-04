"Sign Guentzel in 2024 and then Crosby in 2025!" - NHL fans react to report on Montreal Canadiens' massive cap space prediction 

In a recent report by Hart Levine, the Montreal Canadiens' projected massive cap space for the summer of 2024 has sent shockwaves through the NHL community. With the current salary cap set at $83.5 million, Levine estimates that the Canadiens would have $12 million to spend.

However, with the predicted increase of $4.5 million, the team's cap space could surge to a staggering $16.5 million, leaving them with a hypothetical $26 million when accounting for potential long-term injured list designations.

The news has sparked a wave of excitement among Canadiens fans. They see this as an opportunity to bolster their team's roster and potentially make a significant impact in the upcoming season.

Social media platforms have been flooded with enthusiastic reactions, with fans already discussing potential targets for the extra funds.

While the figures are still speculative, the prospect of having such a substantial amount to spend on five or six positions is a dream scenario for Montreal supporters. Many are hopeful that this could lead to significant upgrades in key areas, possibly addressing issues that have plagued the team in recent seasons.

Regardless, the Montreal Canadiens' reported cap space prediction has undoubtedly ignited a buzz within the NHL fan base. The anticipation and speculation surrounding the team's potential moves are only likely to intensify as the summer of 2024 approaches. Until then, fans eagerly await official confirmations and announcements from the Canadiens' management.

Montreal Canadiens top-3 waiver claims that made history

Over the years, the Montreal Canadiens have struck gold on the waiver wire, finding invaluable assets that have made a significant impact on the team.

In the whirlwind 2022-23 season, defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic emerged as a reliable force, forming a dynamic pairing with Jordan Harris. Their chemistry resulted in leading shots and expected goal numbers, making them an instrumental part of Coach Martin St-Louis' strategy.

Another hidden gem was goaltender Samuel Montembeault, who joined in 2021 from the Florida Panthers. Initially underrated, Montembeault blossomed into an outstanding netminder, boasting impressive stats and becoming a key factor in the Canadiens' success.

However, reigning as the crown jewel of waiver claims is Paul Byron. Acquired from the Calgary Flames, Byron's two 20-goal seasons and unforgettable playoff heroics against the Toronto Maple Leafs have cemented his legacy as one of the greatest waiver pickups in franchise history.