In a surprising move, the Vegas Golden Knights have announced two major coaching changes for the upcoming season. Dominique Ducharme and Joel Ward have been named assistant coaches for the club under head coach Bruce Cassidy, stirring up a mix of excitement and curiosity among NHL fans.

The addition of Ducharme to the coaching staff has garnered significant attention. He brings a wealth of coaching experience, having previously served as the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens and leading them to the Stanley Cup Finals in the 2020-2021 season.

Ward's promotion from the Henderson Silver Knights, the Golden Knights' AHL affiliate, has also caught the eye of fans. He excelled in his three-year tenure as a coach in Henderson, showcasing his ability to develop young talent and create a winning culture.

Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon expressed his enthusiasm for the new additions, stating that both Ducharme and Ward bring valuable qualities to the coaching staff. The organization is confident that their experience and leadership will contribute to the team's continued success.

As news of the coaching changes spread, fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions:

With the upcoming season just around the corner, the Vegas Golden Knights' coaching changes have undoubtedly sparked excitement and anticipation among NHL fans. Only time will tell how Ducharme and Ward will influence the team's performance.

More on Golden Knights' new assistant coaches

The Golden Knights' recent announcement of Dominique Ducharme and Joel Ward as assistant coaches has shed light on their impressive backgrounds and contributions to the hockey world.

Prior to his NHL coaching experience with the Canadiens, Ducharme achieved success in the QMJHL, coaching the Halifax Mooseheads and Drummondville Voltigeurs. Under his leadership, the Mooseheads won the Memorial Cup in 2013.

Ducharme also gained international recognition as the head coach of Team Canada, winning silver and gold at the 2017 and 2018 World Junior Championships, respectively.

Joel Ward, 42, continues his journey with the Golden Knights organization, transitioning from his role as an assistant coach with the Henderson Silver Knights. Ward's NHL career spanned over 11 seasons, playing for the Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals and San Jose Sharks.

Notably, he represented Canada at the 2014 IIHF World Championship. Before his professional career, Ward honed his skills at the University of Prince Edward Island.

As the Vegas Golden Knights prepare for the upcoming season, the addition of Ducharme and Ward to the coaching staff brings a wealth of experience. Their unique perspectives and expertise are expected to contribute significantly to the team's development and pursuit of further accomplishments on the ice.

