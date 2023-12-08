Managing an NHL fantasy hockey team is a cutthroat business based on 'what have you done for me lately.' Outside of Connor McDavid, who had a rocky start to his season, every player is replaceable, making the waiver wire a manager's best friend.

Although we provide you with an in-depth analysis of waiver wire pickups, today, we are looking at the latest transaction trends and want to document movements to provide some context on why the market is so busy.

Since managers can execute NHL fantasy transactions anytime, here's a recap of the latest adds and drops by the late afternoon.

Top 5 NHL Fantasy Hockey Additions Today

Evan Rodrigues: 6000+ adds (57% rostered)

After seeing his ice time increase to over 16 minutes a game, Evan Rodrigues recorded four points in his last game and has seven in his previous three.

Martin Jones: 3400+ adds (11% rostered)

Martin Jones will get some starts with the Toronto Maple Leafs after the team announced Joseph Woll would miss some time. Thus far, Jones has played only one game this season.

Joel Hofer: 3300+ adds (10% rostered)

As the confirmed starter for the St. Louis Blues game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, Joel Hofer is about to make his ninth start. He's 5-4-0 with a 3.04 goals-against average (GAA) and a .901 save percentage (SV%).

Adam Fantelli: 3100+ adds (27% rostered)

Adam Fantilli, Columbus Blue Jackets

After a stretch where he collected a single point in nine games, second-overall pick Adam Fantilli has five points in the past four games, including two goals on Thursday night.

Mattias Ekholm: 3000+ adds (55% rostered)

Considering how poorly the Edmonton Oilers were to start the season, it makes sense why Mattias Ekholm would be available. However, with six points in his last ten games, the Oilers now win almost every night, making him an attractive addition.

Top 5 NHL Fantasy Hockey Drops Today

Joseph Woll: 1600+ drops (72% rostered)

On Thursday night, the Maple Leafs announced that Woll would miss extended time due to an injury. Despite being rostered over 70% of leagues, his departure will be a significant blow for managers who must scramble to fill his spot.

Ville Husso: 1600+ drops (65%)

Ville Husso, Detroit Red Wings

After blowing a 4-0 lead to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, Ville Husso and the Detroit Red Wings must regroup and move on. Statistically, it was a bad outing for the netminder, leading to a significant drop from many fantasy teams.

Seymon Varlamov: 1500+ drops (41%)

Although Semyon Varlamov powered the New York Islanders to a big win on Thursday, he's not the top goalie on Long Island and is the perfect spot starter, which explains why he's been cut from so many NHL fantasy teams today.

Scott Wedgewood: 1100+ drops (7% rostered)

Like Varlamov, Scott Wedgewood is not the primary starter with the Dallas Stars, but he picked up a massive 5-4 win on Thursday night while giving Jake Oettinger the night off.

Bryan Rust: 1100+ drops (33% rostered)

Interestingly, Bryan Rust appeared on the drop list after the Pittsburgh Penguins announced he wouldn't play against the Florida Panthers on Friday night. Although it's nothing serious, he's already got 20 points this year, so he won't remain an NHL fantasy free agent for long.